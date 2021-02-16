Rape-accused mayor resigns prior to motion of no confidence against him

Controversial North West mayor Mpho Pilane has resigned.

Pilane resigned ahead of a motion of no confidence against him.

He is accused of abducting, kidnapping and raping two minor girls.

North West Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality mayor and speaker Mpho Pilane has resigned.

Pilane announced his resignation on Tuesday, ahead of a motion of no confidence against him.

The motion was launched by the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD).

F4SD provincial secretary and chief whip in the municipality, Lenyatso Legabe, said they welcomed Pilane's "forced" resignation and the appointment of his successor, Lydia Duiker.

Legabe said they would not hesitate to hold Duiker accountable should she fail to serve the people of Lekwa-Teemane.

He added they would fight to put the residents of the municipality first.

Pilane who is out on bail, faces charges of abduction, sexual assault, rape in the Delareyville Magistrate's Court.

Pilane allegedly sexually assaulted and raped two minor girls.

He told the SABC that the resignation was not an admission of guilt but rather, guided by the decision of the ANC's National Executive Committee to adopt guidelines on the process members should follow when faced with criminal cases.

"I serve at the behest of the ANC that deployed me," he was quoted as saying.

