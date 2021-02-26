Rape charges provisionally withdrawn against ANC councillor, claims party's Joburg region

Rape charges against an ANC councillor have been provisionally withdrawn.

ANC Greater Johannesburg region says the man will be reinstated as councillor.

The party says it continues to support the struggle against gender-based violence.

The Wynberg Magistrate's Court has provisionally withdrawn rape charges against an ANC councillor in Johannesburg.

In a statement, the ANC Greater Johannesburg region has welcomed the decision, saying the City of Johannesburg ANC caucus will therefore reinstate him.

ANC regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said the provisional withdrawal of the charges was due to the State not being able to present a case that could "stand the scrutiny" of a court of law.

"We commend [the councillor] for his conduct during this difficult time as his revolutionary consciousness guided him and as such stepped aside and took a leave of absence from his duties as a PR councillor in the City of Johannesburg and allowed the law to take its course," Manganye said.

"[The councillor] demonstrated the highest levels of discipline by respecting the law enforcement agencies, courts and the ANC by not making any public statements or addressing public gatherings and as such respected the integrity of the process.

"The ANC in Greater Johannesburg continues to support the struggle against gender-based violence [GBV] and we will continue to support all victims of this heinous and evil scourge of GBV in our society.

"We call upon society to always stand with alleged victims of GBV and give them the necessary support when faced with these violent acts."

While the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng indicated it would comment during the course of Thursday, at the time of publication no statement had yet been released. Comment will be added once received.