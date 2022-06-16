50m ago

Rape, sexual harassment claims 'fabricated' against UCT professor - Western Cape health dept

A University of Cape Town professor was cleared of sexual harassment and rape allegations.
PHOTO: Jenni Evans, News24
  • The Western Cape government found that sexual harassment and rape allegations against a UCT professor had been fabricated.
  • The health department concluded its investigation after a UCT student claimed she had been raped.
  • The department found there was no material evidence to support the allegations.

A Western Cape health department probe has cleared a University of Cape Town professor who was accused of sexual harassment and rape.

The department said it concluded an independent investigation after a UCT student levelled allegations against the professor, who is a provincial health and wellbeing department employee.

In a statement, the department said due diligence was followed, all identified witnesses were interviewed and a comprehensive, in-depth final report was concluded.

"The Western Cape Department of Health and Well-being views matters relating to any sexual misconduct in a serious light, hence, the appointment of an independent investigating officer (IO)," it said.

It added:

The investigating officer's report, through interviews with witnesses, found that fraudulent claims of rape and sexual harassment had been made and that evidence had been fabricated.

It was found that there was no material evidence to support the allegations.

The department said it doesn't shy away from dealing with allegations of sexual harassment, but remains fair to all parties involved.

"We continue to avail support to everyone affected by this matter," it added.

The probe was conducted after a student claimed she had been raped on campus, allegedly by a professor at the institution. The university's vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, came under criticism when she questioned the motives of the student who posted the claims under the Twitter handle "RAPED@UCT".

The university said an internal investigation had been launched and that the student had been offered university support.


