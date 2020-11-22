1h ago

add bookmark

Rapist who got beaten with knobkierie by his victim, 78, gets life behind bars

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lucky Gaesirwe was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 78-year-old woman in 2018.
Lucky Gaesirwe was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 78-year-old woman in 2018.
iStock
  • A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison by the Ganyesa Regional Court in the North West on Friday. 
  • He was found guilty of raping a 78-year-old woman after breaking into her home near Vryburg in 2018. 
  • Following the rape, the man fell asleep and was then beaten by the woman who managed to get her hands on a knobkerrie. 

A 78-year-old woman who was raped by a 37-year-old man managed to have him detained as she beat him with a knobkerrie after he fell asleep next to her.

Lucky Gaesirwe was sentenced to life in prison by the Ganyesa Regional Court in the North West for raping the woman in 2018.

According to the police, Gaesirwe left a tavern in the middle of the night on 19 December that year, when he broke into the victim's home in Gamorakile Section, Morokweng, Vryburg.

ALSO READ | HIV-positive man sentenced to life in prison for raping stepdaughter over 10 years

He overpowered the much older woman and raped her. Thereafter, he fell asleep next to her, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said in a statement.

Beaten into submission

While her rapist was asleep, the woman managed to get her hands on a knobkerrie and beat Gaesirwe into submission before alerting her neighbours.

"The police were called, and the accused was arrested and charged with rape," Funani said.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena commended the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigation Unit in Morokweng for securing another life sentence.

"This follows the sentencing of Reaobaka Alphius Baikepi, 26, on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, to life for raping a 76-year-old woman," Funani said.

Kwena added the police officers' diligence paid off and the sentences would definitely serve as an indication to potential criminals that those who abuse women and children would be dealt with harshly.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Life in jail for North West man who raped 76-year-old grandmother
Two life terms for KZN man who raped, strangled 62-year-old neighbour
Judge slams man who attacked and raped drunk woman
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourts
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 760 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1484 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7930 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.08)
Gold
1870.46
(+0.02)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
944.36
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
45.10
(+1.58)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.60)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo