1h ago

add bookmark

Rare Disease Day: South Africans can wait years for diagnosis despite advanced testing technology

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cumulatively, rare diseases affect one in every 15 people.
Cumulatively, rare diseases affect one in every 15 people.
Getty/ Thana Prasongsin
  • About 4 million South Africans have a rare disease, but many of them remain undiagnosed.
  • Early diagnosis is critical in preventing complications associated with rare diseases.
  • It can take seven to eight years for a rare disease to be diagnosed.

A rare disease can be identified 14 hours after a child's birth - with one genetic test, doctors could prevent death and disability. Although this life-saving technology exists, experts say there needs to be much greater buy-in from all levels of society before this becomes a reality for South Africans.

In the meantime, many patients will live with a rare disease for seven or eight years – if they're "lucky" – before receiving a diagnosis. The unlucky ones will go their whole lives without treatment and answers.

Prof Shahida Moosa, head of the rare disease genomics research group at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, said that for many patients, access to genetic testing and diagnosis of rare diseases depends largely on where they were born and into what circumstances.

Cumulatively, rare diseases affect one in every 15 people. There are more than 7 000 rare diseases, and the majority (around 80%) can be detected with genetic testing, said Moosa.

Kelly du Plessis, founder and CEO of Rare Diseases South Africa (RDSA), said about 4.1 million people in SA live with a rare disease.

"However, the diagnostic rate remains low," she said.

She added:

Rare disease patients remain undiagnosed due to a multitude of reasons, including lack of awareness, limited local diagnostic availability, the cost of overseas testing and lack of suitable referral systems for patients needing to access expertise.

RDSA is a non-profit organisation working to ensure that people living with rare diseases and congenital disorders experience greater recognition, support, improved health service and better overall quality of life. 

Moosa said the underdiagnosis of rare diseases is a "dire situation" worldwide because rare diseases are not prioritised by governments.

"The length of time until you are diagnosed – what we call the diagnosis odyssey – depends on where you're born and what access you have to healthcare. It's the luck of the draw. In a well-resourced country, it could be seven to eight years. If you live in Delft or Khayelitsha, it could be your whole life," she said.

Diagnosis is "the starting point" in providing a patient with a rare disease medical treatment, Moosa explained. It informs treatments and planning and can impact the entire family. But it also has wider implications, with, for instance, making it easier for patients to receive disability grants.

A diagnosis is essential in ensuring patients can access treatment, said Du Plessis, especially in the private healthcare sector. Once a confirmation diagnosis is received, the patient can unlock medical aid benefits.

She said:

Aside from understanding your condition and the path you’re travelling, a diagnosis assists in the practical issue of unlocking reimbursement.

Early diagnosis is critical for some diseases, said Du Plessis. For example, patients with congenital hypothyroidism can lose an IQ point for every week that they are not diagnosed, she added.

"Often in South Africa, patients are diagnosed so late that they have limited prospects of successful treatment," Du Plessis added.

According to Du Plessis, genetic testing is also key in family planning - it allows couples who are at high risk of passing on rare diseases different choices. It also helps build scientific knowledge.

"Genetic testing is incredibly important. There is a lot that can be learnt from our rainbow nation and the vast array of genetics," she said.

Moosa explained that genomic sequencing remains one of the most effective tools in diagnosing rare diseases – a disease found in one in every 2 000 births – and early detection is key to preventing complications.

READ | 10 small but impactful nutrition changes that can benefit your health, according to dieticians

Genetic testing looks for mutations in the patient's DNA – what Moosa calls the "spelling mistakes" in the instruction manual of each individual. Moosa and her team extract DNA samples from blood or saliva, and then this DNA is sequenced. Then the difficult part begins – a researcher must analyse a large amount of data to find the one mutation that is causing the rare disease.

The technology used is cutting-edge, and the research group is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. But advances in the field are rapidly evolving, explained Moosa.

Recently, a team at the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine in California, United States, developed an ultra-rapid sequencing process to diagnose rare diseases in under 14 hours.

It takes the local teams longer than this to produce results, but with the correct support, Moosa believes local genetic testing could have the same transformative effects.

She said:

We have all the infrastructure and technology, and we’re training people to do the analysis faster. But we need the buy-in from the department of health and other role players.

"Being able to run genetic testing so quickly would be transformative. Diagnosis in the first few days of life can prevent brain damage and situations where children are unable to speak or walk. It can save lives and quality of life. It also helps us to plan for the future and ensure the patient has the right medication and treatment."

Although genetic testing has a price tag of between R7 000 and R10 000 per patient, it has the potential to save the healthcare system thousands of rands in admissions and testing, said Moosa.

Her work is largely funded by the Early Investigators' Programme of the South African Medical Research Council.

"We need buy-in at all levels, from government, the health department, healthcare workers, and communities," she said.

Du Plessis added that the costs associated with testing for rare diseases can be a barrier to patients obtaining a diagnosis, with many patients having to cover these costs themselves.

"The patient may need multiple tests. It can become a bottomless pit financially. This is the reality that many people face: Do you spend R50 000 on testing, or do you spend that on making memories with your family?”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capecape townhealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
23% - 443 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
77% - 1512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.30
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.56
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
940.31
+0.5%
Palladium
1,422.52
-0.1%
Gold
1,809.11
-0.5%
Silver
20.56
-0.3%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,955
+0.6%
All Share
78,012
+0.6%
Resource 10
65,808
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,372
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,685
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

5h ago

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

9h ago

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

9h ago

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

6h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo