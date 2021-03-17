Rare SAAF plane crashes at Swartkop Air Force Base

A rare aircraft brought to South Africa in the 1970s crashed at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Pretoria on Wednesday.



The crash was confirmed by SANDF spokesperson General Mafi Mgobozi.

Details of what had happened to those on board had not been confirmed at the time of publishing.

Sources told News24 the South African Airforce Museum's Patchen Explorer had been running circuits before the crash.

It is the world's only Patchen Explorer, and countless hours had been invested in refurbishing it.

Production

The aircraft was brought to South Africa in May 1975 by Dr Maitland Reed of National Dynamics, with plans to put it into production.

However, these plans never materialised, and Reed offered the Explorer to the SA Air Force (SAAF) for evaluation.

The Patchen was moved to the Test Flight and Development Centre (TFDC), then based at AFB Waterkloof, where it was tasked as a communications aircraft.

It stood idle between 1979 and 1986 and slowly deteriorated. The Patchen was transferred to the SAAF Museum and in February 1987 the aircraft was serviced and brought back to flying condition.

In 1989, the aircraft was again grounded, needing repairs, and only returned to airworthiness in 2013.

This is a developing story