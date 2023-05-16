48m ago

Share

Reading literacy woes: SA's 'fragile' education system neglects reading for comprehension - Motshekga

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Only 19% of South Africa's Grade 4 pupils can read for meaning, according to a recent survey.
Only 19% of South Africa's Grade 4 pupils can read for meaning, according to a recent survey.
Getty/ Klaus Vedfelt
  • Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says local primary schools neglected reading comprehension. 
  • Motshekga says the country lacked concrete evidence regarding the most effective interventions.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic also added to the challenges faced by the South African education system.

The fragile state of the country's foundation phase of the education system was exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday.

Motshekga was speaking at the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) results announcement in Pretoria.

The latest PIRLS survey found that only 19% of South Africa's Grade 4 pupils can read for meaning.

This is a decline from the 2016 study, which found that 22% of Grade 4 pupils could read for meaning.

The survey seeks to determine, among other things, whether children can locate and retrieve explicitly stated information in simple and easy text. The latest findings mean eight out of 10 South African pupils can't perform this task.

The minister said the 2021 PIRLS assessment included over 400 000 children across 57 countries.

READ | International study reveals 8 out of 10 Grade 4 pupils in South Africa can't read for meaning

Motshekga said while the matric pass rate and other indicators show improvements in both primary and secondary school education, the government needed to "focus more on the early years of schooling to address the building of adequate reading comprehension skills".

"Our education system is fragile in this regard, as learners have not yet benefitted from the many years of schooling, and this fragility has been exacerbated by the global interruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic."

She said many primary schools neglect reading for comprehension and to make sense of written words, with reading instruction focusing on oral performance.

"This approach hinders learners' ability to answer passages in assessments like PIRLS. While pronunciation, accuracy and fluency are important, they hold no value without comprehension," Mothekga said.

She said the South African education system was faced with significant historical challenges, such as poverty, inequality and inadequate infrastructure, even before the onset of Covid-19

Motshekga said: 

The response of South Africa’s education system to the Covid-19 pandemic was complex and challenging. It is important to note that the timing of the PIRLS assessment in late 2021, after almost two years of disruption and before the return to regular school schedules, presented significant challenges.

She added the World Bank had argued that a profound pre-Covid learning crisis already existed, with learning poverty estimated at 57% in low and middle-income countries in 2019.

"Post-Covid, this figure surged to as high as 70% in low and middle-income counties and even higher at 86% for Sub-Saharan Africa.

"While previous PIRLS studies highlighted our reading challenges, we lack concrete evidence regarding the most effective interventions," she said.

She said the department had gained valuable insights through rigorous evaluations conducted across the provinces.

Motshekga said the findings of the report would be presented alongside PIRLS results to analyse reading literacy in the country comprehensively. She said SA's participation in the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) in Grades 4 and 6 would provide valuable insights into the country's reading literacy landscape.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie motshekgapretoriagautengeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
55% - 1266 votes
No, we've heard it all already
45% - 1028 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.80
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.71
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,069.13
+0.2%
Palladium
1,521.09
-0.3%
Gold
2,008.85
-0.4%
Silver
23.94
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
72,960
+0.1%
All Share
78,243
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,353
-0.4%
Industrial 25
108,558
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,843
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

10h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo