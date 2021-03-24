1h ago

Reading of Zwelithini's will confirms Queen Mantfombi will act as Regent

Marvin Charles
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Photo: TEBOGO LETSIE

  • Lawyers read King Goodwill Zwelithini's will in the presence of the Zulu royal family.
  • Mangosuthu Buthelezi confirmed that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu would act as Regent until the installation of the next king. 
  • Zwelithini was interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho.

The Zulu royal family confirmed that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will act as Regent of the Zulu nation during the interregnum.

King Goodwill Zwelithini's will was read by his lawyers in the presence of more than 200 members of the royal family on Wednesday. 

The traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said: "While Her Majesty is the de facto Regent, further decisions on the succession of the Zulu monarchy will not be announced until the family's mourning period has been observed. The loss of His Majesty, the King, has been a tremendous blow and the family must be allowed to grieve.

"However, the Regent and the royal family have asked that I impress upon the nation the late king's wish for his people to take out their [gardening] hoes on Friday.

"As a champion of food security and subsistence farming, His Majesty urged that things not come to a standstill for a long mourning period. People are thus free to plough and plant, and work from Friday, 26 March 2021, in accordance with His Majesty's wishes," said Buthelezi.

Zwelithini was interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special state funeral for Zwelithini.

