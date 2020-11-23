12m ago

add bookmark

'Reckless, irresponsible, dangerous': Cele slams Malema's 'threats' against SAPS

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julius Malema has made comments against the SAPS.
Julius Malema has made comments against the SAPS.
CITY PRESS
  • The EFF leader made threats to police officers while speaking to supporters in Free State on Sunday. 
  • Malema said: "If South African Police want a fight, they must declare it."
  • Cele has called on police officers to protect themselves, if needs be. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele says statements made by EFF leader Julius Malema over the weekend against SAPS members will not be taken lightly. 

On Monday Cele said he had noted with disgust the, "reckless, irresponsible and dangerous", statements made by Malema while addressing his supporters over the weekend. Cele said the statements by Malema clearly encouraged violence against members of SAPS and their families. 

READ | City of Cape Town goes after EFF for damage during Brackenfell protest

"I think the EFF leader has crossed the line, you're not going to threaten the police and think they will just fold their arms. The job of the police is clear and is prescribed in the Constitution, which is to protect, prevent, combat and investigate crime. 

"Police are also there to uphold and enforce the law, so no one has the right threaten the police when they conduct their work," Cele said. 

The minister has called on police to protect themselves, adding that he was confident that, if needs be, they were, "more than capable of defending themselves, should they be under any attack".

Cele said: 

"The threat to the lives of police members and their families will not be tolerated, officers of the law should never be used as bait for political mileage."

Addressing his supporters in Mohokare Municpality in the Free State on Sunday, Malema said they were not scared of police, terming them as "cowards". He said "they" would come for them, adding that their uniform gave them superiority. 

The leader said the party would continue going after racists everywhere. 

Clashed

Malema's statements against police came after they clashed with EFF members who were protesting in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Friday. 

Police used stun grenades, teargas and water cannons to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters in the streets of Brackenfell, News24 reported. 

The supporters marched to Brackenfell High School to protest against a private matric party that was reportedly attended by only white pupils. Malema was reported as saying: "If [the] South African Police want a fight, they must declare it. We will treat them the same way we treated them in the 80s (1980s). We will not only fight them in the picket lines, we will go to their homes and fight them in their houses with their own families. We are not scared of Police. 

"We will come for you one by one at [sic] your own comfort zone. We will teach you that no can defeat the power of the masses. Not a policeman, not a police state, not a military state… ."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brackenfell arrests: 8 EFF protesters released, due back in court in February
Brackenfell stand-off could head to court as City of Cape Town goes after EFF for damages
Malema, Ndlozi assault trial: What went down in court this week
Read more on:
sapseffbheki celejulius malema
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 848 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1605 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8704 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
20.51
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.56)
Gold
1838.62
(-1.77)
Silver
23.55
(-2.60)
Platinum
921.00
(-2.22)
Brent Crude
45.11
(0.00)
Palladium
2347.00
(+1.10)
All Share
57147.31
(+0.94)
Top 40
52478.55
(+1.08)
Financial 15
11337.90
(+0.62)
Industrial 25
79917.53
(+1.49)
Resource 10
51771.17
(+0.65)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo