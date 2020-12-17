1h ago

Record number of journalists jailed across the world in 2020 - CPJ

PHOTO: Mario Marco/Getty Images
  • A record number of 274 journalists were jailed for their work across the globe, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has found.
  • China, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia were the worst offenders.
  • CPJ found that, amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, authoritarian leaders tried to control the narrative by arresting journalists.

A record number of journalists were imprisoned because of their work in 2020, as governments clamped down on news coverage of civil unrest and the coronavirus pandemic, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) found in its latest annual census.

At least 274 journalists were jailed as of 1 December, the CPJ said in a statement.

It is the most arrests since CPJ began collecting data in the early 1990s, and the fifth consecutive year with at least 250 journalists imprisoned. The previous highest figure was 273 in 2016, while last year by December, 250 journalists had been jailed for their work. China with 47, Turkey with 37, Egypt with 27 and Saudi Arabia with 24, were the worst offenders.

"It's shocking and appalling that we are seeing a record number of journalists imprisoned in the midst of a global pandemic," said CPJ executive director Joel Simon in a statement.

"This wave of repression is a form of censorship that is disrupting the flow of information and fueling the infodemic. With Covid-19 raging through the world’s prison, it’s also putting the lives of journalists at risk."

The CPJ has not reported any journalists jailed for doing their work in South Africa.

The CPJ found that protests and political tensions were a catalyst for many arrests. Two countries with significant increases in jailed journalists were Ethiopia, where unrest has degenerated into armed conflict, and Belarus, where journalists were detained while covering protests against President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who claimed victory in an election widely seen as fraudulent.

The CPJ found that, during the pandemic, authoritarian leaders tried to control the narrative by arresting journalists. They also delayed trials, restricted visitors, and disregarded the increased health risk in prison.

At least two journalists died after contracting the disease in custody. The CPJ documented more than 200 press freedom violations related to Covid-19.

While no journalists were jailed in the US at the time of CPJ’s prison census, an unprecedented 110 were arrested or charged in 2020, many while covering demonstrations against police violence, at least 12 still face charges, according to the US Press Freedom Tracker.

The CPJ says that outgoing president Donald Trump's harsh rhetoric against the media throughout his term, including calling critical reports "fake news", gave cover to authoritarians to crack down on journalists in their own countries.

Globally, 34 journalists were jailed for "false news," compared with 31 last year.

The CPJ's census is a snapshot of those journalists incarcerated on 1 December 2020 and does not include the many journalists imprisoned and released throughout the year. The CPJ's advocacy helped lead to the early release of at least 75 imprisoned journalists worldwide this year.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

