Recycling project in Khayelitsha turns collectors into entrepreneurs

A Khayelitsha-based recycling project has given residents the opportunity to become entrepreneurs.

Some of the reclaimers have registered their businesses.

The project may soon be expanded to other communities across South Africa.

A recycling project is allowing more than 60 residents of Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to provide for their families while cleaning up their community.

The GreenUp Project recycling initiative has turned collecting recyclables into a sustainable business for locals.

According to GreenUp project manager Andries Motau the project's pilot started in 2019 in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, with roughly 10 environmental assistants, dubbed reclaimers.

The project now benefits more than 60 residents.

When the project started, the reclaimers were only making enough money to survive. Today, the reclaimers – who were previously stigmatised – are viewed as heroes in their community because they are running their own waste businesses, according to Motau.

"The exploitation within the waste sector made it difficult for any of the environmental assistants to trust us at first because they are used to lies and exploitation. So from the 10 [assistants] we started with, I knew that we needed to do things appropriately so that we can win the trust of many within this wonderful community," said Motau.

The reclaimers have gone from not having bank accounts to registering their own businesses with contributions to savings and investments, according to Motau.

He added:

It is amazing how perceptions about waste work have changed in Khayelitsha.

Chairman of the project Sandiso Mhambi said the effects of the project can be seen across the community.

"[The project] has meant a lot because the GreenUp Project is the one that has cleaned up the area. So the community is very happy to have the GreenUp project here," said Mhambi.

GreenUp founder Franscina Mayongo explained the project directly addressed unemployment in the area.

"[The project] allows us to put food on the table. We have grandchildren and a lot of families to take care of, but there are no jobs. So the project provides us with job opportunities," said Mayongo.

Supplied

She said many of the participants were creating jobs themselves.

"I also have eight people that are helping me on my side to collect. So I also created a job for someone who can help me with what I'm doing, and now they can help themselves," Mayongo added.

The project was born after market research by Distell found that waste reclaimers were overlooked by society yet were playing a crucial role within the waste value chain.

"So it was a no-brainer for us at Distell to have an initiative that supports them whilst addressing some of the environment and socio-economic challenges our communities are facing," Distell's head of sustainability Eric Leong Son said.

Plans are already in place to expand the project to other communities, and the project is already under way in Soweto and Alexandra in Gauteng, as well as Durban and Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.