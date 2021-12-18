1h ago

add bookmark

Recycling project in Khayelitsha turns collectors into entrepreneurs

accreditation
Alexander Brand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A recycling project is allowing more than 60 Khayelitsha residents to provide for their families while cleaning up their community.
A recycling project is allowing more than 60 Khayelitsha residents to provide for their families while cleaning up their community.
Supplied
  • A Khayelitsha-based recycling project has given residents the opportunity to become entrepreneurs.
  • Some of the reclaimers have registered their businesses.
  • The project may soon be expanded to other communities across South Africa.

A recycling project is allowing more than 60 residents of Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to provide for their families while cleaning up their community.

The GreenUp Project recycling initiative has turned collecting recyclables into a sustainable business for locals.

According to GreenUp project manager Andries Motau the project's pilot started in 2019 in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, with roughly 10 environmental assistants, dubbed reclaimers.

The project now benefits more than 60 residents.

When the project started, the reclaimers were only making enough money to survive. Today, the reclaimers – who were previously stigmatised – are viewed as heroes in their community because they are running their own waste businesses, according to Motau.

"The exploitation within the waste sector made it difficult for any of the environmental assistants to trust us at first because they are used to lies and exploitation. So from the 10 [assistants] we started with, I knew that we needed to do things appropriately so that we can win the trust of many within this wonderful community," said Motau.

The reclaimers have gone from not having bank accounts to registering their own businesses with contributions to savings and investments, according to Motau.

He added:

It is amazing how perceptions about waste work have changed in Khayelitsha.

Chairman of the project Sandiso Mhambi said the effects of the project can be seen across the community.

"[The project] has meant a lot because the GreenUp Project is the one that has cleaned up the area. So the community is very happy to have the GreenUp project here," said Mhambi.

GreenUp founder Franscina Mayongo explained the project directly addressed unemployment in the area.

"[The project] allows us to put food on the table. We have grandchildren and a lot of families to take care of, but there are no jobs. So the project provides us with job opportunities," said Mayongo.

A recycling project is allowing 60 Khayelitsha res
A recycling project is allowing more than 60 Khayelitsha residents to provide for their families while cleaning up their community.

She said many of the participants were creating jobs themselves.

"I also have eight people that are helping me on my side to collect. So I also created a job for someone who can help me with what I'm doing, and now they can help themselves," Mayongo added.

The project was born after market research by Distell found that waste reclaimers were overlooked by society yet were playing a crucial role within the waste value chain.

"So it was a no-brainer for us at Distell to have an initiative that supports them whilst addressing some of the environment and socio-economic challenges our communities are facing," Distell's head of sustainability Eric Leong Son said.

Plans are already in place to expand the project to other communities, and the project is already under way in Soweto and Alexandra in Gauteng, as well as Durban and Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Trash to cash: Joburg woman transforms illegal dumping site into recycling business
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Tembisa mom turns illegal dump site into vegetable garden
Read more on:
western capecape townrecyclinggreen
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 1718 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 4411 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2203 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.92
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.07
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.11
0.0%
Silver
22.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,785.11
0.0%
Platinum
938.02
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
64,680
-0.7%
All Share
71,203
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,486
+1.1%
Industrial 25
91,786
-2.5%
Financial 15
14,402
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo