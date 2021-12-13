49m ago

Red Ants destroy shacks, brick houses illegally erected at informal settlement south of Joburg

Ntwaagae Seleka
Red ants removing shacks that were destroyed in Elandsfontein.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • A group of Red Ants accompanied by JMPD officers destroyed shacks and unfinished houses at Lakeview informal settlement.
  • For the past few weeks, Red Ants have been destroying properties in the area.
  • They claimed that they were only targeting shacks and brick houses that had not been completed.

A woman broke down in tears as she helplessly watched an army of red ants demolishing her shack on a wet and cold Monday in Johannesburg.

Dimakatso Phafudi was at her home when Red Ants arrived and charged at her newly erected shack in her yard.

She stood in the rain crying as the Red Ants destroyed her future home.

She said:

I don't know what we have done as black people. We are trying to build homes for our children, and the same black people come and destroy them.

In a convoy of trucks, a large group of Red Ants clad in their infamous overalls arrived at Lakeview informal settlement near Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg.

They were also accompanied by a TLB (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe) machine that destroyed incomplete brick houses. 

Phafudi was planning to relocate from her old shack to the new one at the time that her shack was destroyed.

READ | Joburg metro cops demolish houses built on occupied land

Phafudi claimed that she was on the verge of completing her new two-roomed shack before it was destroyed on Monday morning.

"Our current shack is too small to accommodate my three children and me. It is also leaking when it rains. I built the new one hoping that we would have moved in by Christmas. The Red Ants have destroyed my dream.

"I am unemployed. I arrived in Lakeview early last year. We were told to quickly erect shacks and occupy them before people stole our pieces of land our leaders had allocated us," Phafudi said.

Phafudi claimed that she had spent over R2 000 for her newly erected shack.

Moses Mhlongo also watched helplessly as his newly built shack was destroyed.

Like Phafudi, Mhlongo erected a new shack that he was planning to move in before December.

"I tried explaining to them about my situation. The Red Ants replied that they had been instructed to destroy unoccupied and brick houses. If only I had strength, I would have fought with them.

"I have spent a lot of money to build this new shack. I wanted to move into my new shack because the current [one] is small and can't accommodate my family and me.

"What pains me is that after destroying my shack, they took away my corrugated sheet. What they did was theft. They should have given me my corrugated sheets back to build another shack," Mhlongo said.

Sibusiso Sibanyoni begged with the Red Ants to not destroy his incomplete three-bedroom house.

Sibanyoni's lucky break was that he was occupying one of the rooms inside his incomplete house when the Red Ants arrived.

His neighbour's incomplete brick house was destroyed.

"I almost soiled myself. I was scared. Had they destroyed it, I would have had to start afresh, find money and build another house. I am fortunate that I was present when they arrived.

"The Red Ants told me that if I was absent, they were going to pull down my house. I have spent over R120 000 to build this house. It is not complete and short of windows and some doors," Sibanyoni said.

READ | 'Our pleas fell on deaf ears': Lakeview residents say they steal electricity out of 'desperation'

Red Ants warned Sibanyoni to complete his house swiftly.

Sibanyoni said:

I have never been so scared in my life. Imagine watching your hard-earned money being taken away in seconds?

The demolition operation was halted by pouring rain, with the Red Ants warning residents that they would return.

Community leader Charles van Wyk said they were surprised to see the Red Ants in the area.

"What happened is sad and very bad to our people. We keep on begging the government to occupy the land legally. At the moment, we don't know how many properties have been destroyed. 

"We are going to audit how many properties have been demolished before we can see how we can assist the affected people," Van Wyk said.

