Reeva Steenkamp's father meets with convicted killer Oscar Pistorius

Reeva Steenkamp's father met with Oscar Pistorius.

The victim-offender-dialogue took place in Reeva's home town, Gqeberha.

Pistorius has since returned to the Atteridgeville correctional facility.

The father of the late Reeva Steenkamp met with convicted killer Oscar Pistorius for a victim-offender-dialogue (VOD).



The Steenkamp family's attorney, Tania Koen, said the dialogue took occurred on 22 June 2022 between Reeva's father, Barry, and Pistorius.

Pistorius was transferred to a prison in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape for the dialogue.

"We have no further comment. The dialogue is a private and confidential matter, hence we ask that our clients' privacy be respected," said Koen.



Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva, several times on 14 February 2014.

The correctional services department said on Friday that, following the VOD, Pistorius was transferred back to the Atteridgeville correctional facility.



"There is a need to emphasise that inmates are required to partake in the VOD as part of their rehabilitation path, wherein they are able to acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large," said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

According to the department, "participating in the VOD does not equate to an end of sentence nor parole placement".

News24 reported that Pistorius' parole process started after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last year amended its ruling on his sentence for a second time: antedating the 13 years and five-month jail term it had imposed on him to 21 October 2014, the day he was first sentenced for culpable homicide by Judge Thokozile Masipa.



The SCA had previously amended the sentence, after it emerged the judgment failed to take into account the 506 days Pistorius had already served for Steenkamp's murder.

As a result, Pistorius' lawyers contended that the 35-year-old was eligible for parole in February last year – when he had completed half of his sentence.

"The relief that we would be seeking would be that a parole hearing be constituted to consider his [Pistorius'] placement on parole," his lawyer, Julian Knight, said at the time.

