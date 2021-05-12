59m ago

add bookmark

Regulation that deals with unlawful classification of documents was classified, Zondo Commission hears

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Intelligence Inspector-General, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, testifies at the state capture inquiry on 20 April 2021 in Johannesburg.
Intelligence Inspector-General, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, testifies at the state capture inquiry on 20 April 2021 in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • A regulation that deals with the unlawful classification of documents is secret, Zondo Commission hears.
  • SSA Inspector-General tells the commission that it is widely known that classification cannot be used to hide malfeasance.
  • Investigations have been hampered by the refusal to de-classify documents.

The State Capture Inquiry has heard how a regulation that would deal with the unlawful classification of documents was classified.

This - according to Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) of the State Security Agency (SSA) Setlhomamaru Dintwe - occurred under the widely known principle that one cannot use classification to hide malfeasance.

READ | Lucky Montana demands 'biased' Soni recuse himself as Zondo evidence leader

"It is widely known, and I think it is laughable, now the SSA wanted to develop a regulation which will sort of put into effect the provision... they decided we should have our own document in the regulations which takes that position which says you cannot classify documents to hide malfeasance.

"The very same regulation - they classified it as secret," the intelligence watchdog told the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.

The commission was hearing SSA-related evidence where Dintwe was dealing with the principle that classification cannot be used to hide criminality.

The IGI spoke on the abuse of SSA funds and said that investigations in these cases could not be concluded as there was a refusal to de-classify documents.

READ | SA spy agency 'mismanaged' R1.5 bn

Evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius SC put the following question to Dintwe: "It is clear to all concerned that classification cannot be used to conceal criminality?"

To which Dintwe responded: "That is the general principle, the general rule."

Pretorius further asked whether it was also clear to all concerned that, in terms of the legislation, that classification could not be used as a reason for not providing documentation.

Dintwe responded that what Pretorius alluded to, did not refer to the investigations conducted by the office of the IGI.

He explained:

When I say investigations cannot be completed, I am referring to criminal investigations. In our case, they do not have a right to withhold information whether classified or not. So our investigations certificates would be concluded, but the one that followed would be hampered by refusal to de-classify, so I am referring to investigations such as by IPID or the Hawks.

The commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was puzzled and raised that the classification of the law could not be legitimate.

"If you do that, how do you expect that people will benefit from the principle that you can't use classification to hide criminality," he asked.

The inquiry continues.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ssasetlhomamaru dintwejohannesburggautengstate capture commissioncorruption
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5758 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5291 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 604 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.04
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,829.20
-0.5%
Silver
27.44
-0.6%
Palladium
2,940.00
-0.0%
Platinum
1,240.17
+0.0%
Brent Crude
68.55
+0.3%
Top 40
61,538
+0.4%
All Share
67,492
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,494
+1.2%
Industrial 25
83,967
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,626
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo