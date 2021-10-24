Relative arrested in connection with murder of retired KZN police officer

A relative of a retired police officer is one of four people arrested for his murder which was allegedly carried out to cash in on an insurance policy.

On Saturday morning, the police discovered the body of retired warrant officer Sibusiso Mbonambi, 62, in bushes in Makhasaneni, Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal, following an extensive search.

He was shot on his upper body.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the police received a tip-off that two men were cleaning a blood-stained car at a service station in Eshowe on Friday afternoon.

"The men were interrogated regarding the blood that they were cleaning up in the vehicle. It was established that the men were hired to kill Sibusiso Mbonambi, 62, a retired police officer."

Mbonambi was stationed at Eshowe police station.

Further investigations then led to the arrest of his relative and a former community radio station employee.

"During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was killed due to insurance policies that had matured," Gwala said.

All four suspects, aged between 28 and 38, are expected to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they face charges of murder.

