Relatives of former field rangers 'linked to wildlife trafficking' arrested for money laundering

Relatives of two former field rangers face money laundering charges.

The rangers are accused of supplying information to rhino poaching syndicates for payment.

The money was allegedly transferred through their relatives' bank accounts.

Relatives of two former field rangers allegedly linked to rhino poaching syndicates have been charged with money laundering.

Former rangers Solly Ubisi, 56, and David Chikwa Maluleke, 60, were arrested in April for alleged links to wildlife trafficking.

The Hawks in Mpumalanga have now arrested nine of their relatives on money laundering charges.

Maluleke's relatives Stephinah Mbhombi, 52; Joyce Maluleke, 51; Oters Maluleke, 27; Miyelani Maluleke, 29; and Nkhesane Maluleke, 22, appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court and were granted R5 000 bail each, said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

Ubisi's relatives Alsina Mkhonto, 61; Thandi Makhuvele, 37; Ignatia Mnisi, 36; and Given Mzimba, 28, will remain in custody until their bail hearing on Thursday.

The nine suspects were arrested during operations in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo on Friday.

The arrests followed a comprehensive investigation, which saw auditing firm KPMG appointed to do a financial investigation of alleged money transfers into their accounts.

Sekgotodi said: "Ubisi and Maluleke were arrested on 24 April and charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud linked to wildlife trafficking. They are accused of providing tactical information to rhino poaching syndicates in exchange for substantial sums of money."

According to Sekgotodi, the funds were transferred into their relatives' bank accounts.

Maluleke and Ubisi were released on bail by the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court earlier. Their case was postponed to 27 January for further investigation, and their co-accused will join them in the dock.

Sekgotodi said two people were still at large.