Relatives of slain Eldorado Park activist Ayob Mungalee ask for time to mourn

- Family members of slain anti-gang activist Ayob Mungalee say they have been mentioned in articles but that they have not spoken to the media.
- Mungalee was killed in what is believed to be a hit on Sunday night.
- His son Suhail asked for the family to be given time to mourn.
Relatives of slain activist Ayob Mungalee asked for time to grieve and said they were shocked to see themselves mentioned in an article calling for justice after Mungalee's murder.
Mungalee was killed in what police believe to be a hit in Eldorado Park on Sunday night.
He lived with his son Suhail in Section B, across the road from Suhail's car wash and was shot once in the head while outside the car wash at around 19:00, according to Eldorado Park station commander Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke.
On Thursday, Suhail said numerous articles on the incident featured the family, but he added: "We haven't spoken with the media until now [when News24 called]. As a family, on behalf of my aunt and my children, we have no comment. We haven't seen anything, and we are not looking for justice. We are in mourning, and we would like time to grieve.
"We were concerned when we were reading about us wanting to get the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) involved. We were also concerned that a photo [of] our faces was used in the article."
Mungalee, the former Gauteng head of the outlawed People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad), mobilised residents to perform raids on B-Section flats and surrounding homes in January. He arranged for residents, who were fed up with crime that emanated from the drugs trade and the turf war over the trade, to march on the homes of suspected dealers.
He also worked closely with local police to fight corruption.