Relief efforts underway after Garden Route flooding

Humanitarian relief efforts are underway in areas along the Garden Route affected by heavy rains and flooding.

Relief efforts are underway to assist Southern Cape residents affected by the heavy downpours along the Garden Route which resulted in severe flooding in George, Mosselbay, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, and surrounding areas.



Major flooding in the region caused traffic chaos, forcing road closures while homes and buildings were flooded, and emergency response services had to pitching in to assist motorists.

Seven schools have been closed in the area while a family was rescued on Monday after being trapped in their home in Merriman Street.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said it is supporting relief efforts in the area.

IN PICS | Schools closed, municipal services affected after Garden Route is hit by heavy rain, flooding



The provincial government says the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) in the Southern Cape and the Garden Route JOC was activated early on Monday morning.

Multiple reports of heavy flooding and some storm damage continued to pour in following heavy rainfall overnight that continued to persist in the region.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged people living and travelling in affected regions to limit travelling and being outdoors as much as possible.

Heavy rains cause flooding in Garden Route, motorists warned to stay off the roads

"We are aware of severe localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions across the region with George particularly impacted. Several clinics have been affected and there are reports of some localised flooding at the George Mediclinic which is being attended to," he said.

Bredell added driving may be particularly hazardous on the rural gravel roads and has urged residents to stay indoors and off the roads, and to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams.

The South African Weather Service has alerted the province that adverse weather conditions including thundershowers and further rainfall may be expected to continue across large parts of the Western Cape until the weekend.

"Provincial and Municipal Disaster Management Centres as well as emergency services have been activated. Schools were closed early this morning for learners except for matriculants. The public is advised to contact their closest disaster management centre as quickly as possible should an emergency occur," Bredell said.

The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) JOC said rainfall continues to persist in the Garden Route District.

"Provincial and local municipal traffic departments are currently busy patrolling all roads in and around towns. Seven schools have been closed as a precautionary measure since this morning, and Mooiuitsig Primary school, Hoekwil Primary school, and Diepkloof Primary school were recently closed due to heavy rainfall's impact on their premises. The Malgas river in Witfontein is flooded, and part of the gravel road is washed away. Montagu Pass is currently closed," the municipality said.



Flood warning for Western Cape, KZN, Eastern Cape

The severe flooding has led to several road closures as well.

In Mossel Bay, motorists were requested to reduce speed and drive slowly and carefully, especially near Blue Waters and Louis Fourie Road.

"There have been reports of water entering houses and buildings. The Mossel Bay Fire Services are responding to reports; pumping water out, and providing sandbags.

"A school bus with learners in Jonkersberg could not cross a flooded road, but according to the Windy App, it is expected that rain will dissipate in about two hours. Robertson Pass between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn received heavy rainfall which is [being] monitored by the Provincial Traffic department," it added.

Gift of the Givers meanwhile said their teams are preparing a major intervention in the Southern Cape after heavy rains and flooding affecting George, Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Bitou, Kannaland, Hessequa, and Knysna.



"Trucks carrying maize, food parcels, mattresses, hygiene packs, new clothing, blankets, sanitary pads, diapers, bottled water, plastic sheeting and pet food will be arriving from Kimberley, Gqeberha, Graaff-Reinet and Cape Town.

"Gift of the Givers has made arrangements to bring in helicopters and our aquatic teams if water rescue is required. Hot meals will be provided on site," the organisation's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said.

Sooliman said they are awaiting detailed information on the situation in informal settlements, in business districts, and residential areas before they respond.