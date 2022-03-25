1h ago

'Remain calm and disciplined' - Nhlanhla Lux to Operation Dudula members after his arrest

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Second-generation civil militia and community leader Nhlanhla Lux and his team protected Maponya Mall from looters. Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Gallo Images
Second-generation civil militia and community leader Nhlanhla Lux and his team protected Maponya Mall from looters. Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Gallo Images
  • Nhlanhla Lux has called for discipline and calm from his members.
  • Operation Dudula leaders delivered the message to their members.
  • Lux is expected to spend the weekend at the Johannesburg Central police station.   

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux has called for calm, after his incarceration at the Johannesburg Central police station.

Secretary-general Zandile Dabula said Lux asked the leadership to inform members who were demonstrating outside the police station that he was okay and pleaded for calm.

"Lux is calm as always. He is saying we must tell our members to be calm. He is okay inside," Dabula said.

"He is with our lawyers consulting at the holding cells. Our lawyers are hoping to secure an urgent bail application. Discussions are happening inside the police station."

"We are here to see if there is any hope for him being granted bail at the police station. Our members are angry and saddened by his detention. We maintain high morale and discipline. We need to be vigilant at whatever activity people might do under the Operation Dudula banner.

"There might be criminality and vigilantism in the country by angry people against his incarceration. We confirm that our members are ready to go to our launch in Durban on Saturday."

Dabula assured Durban residents that no vigilantism would happen when they launch their KwaZulu-Natal branch over the weekend.

Scores of Operation Dudula members descended on the police station on Friday after hearing the news from advocate Ike Khumalo that Lux would not be appearing in court as expected.

Lux was expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on charges of housebreaking, theft and malicious damage to property.

His appearance could not happen, leaving many Operation Dudula members irate.

They then drove to the Johannesburg Central police station, where they chanted slogans in support of Lux.

They also sang songs insulting EFF leader Julius Malema.

The EFF had laid charges against Lux on Wednesday at the Dobsonville police station, accusing him of breaking into the house of Victor Ramerafe.

Ramerafe was accused of selling drugs in the township by Operation Dudula members.

Lux is expected to appear in court next week.


