Remains of SA soldier killed in Mozambique to be returned home

Lwandile Bhengu
  • The remains of a South African soldier killed in Mozambique will be returned home on Thursday.
  • According to the Department of Defence, the soldier died while fighting through an ambush.
  • SA National Defence Force members have been deployed to Cabo Delgado as part of a SADC mission in Mozambique.

The remains of the South African National Defence Force soldier killed after clashes with insurgents in Mozambique will be brought home to his family on Thursday. 

According to official reports, SANDF members deployed to Cabo Delgado as part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission (Samim) in Mozambique came under attack from insurgents during an ambush around the area east of Chai Village on Monday.

"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, will form part of the Department of Defence officials who will formally hand over the remains to the family at the military procession ceremony," the SANDF said in a statement.  

The ceremony will take place at the Waterkloof Air Force base.

The soldier was from Paul Roux in the Free State and was unmarried. The SANDF said that his name and the funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

READ | SA soldier killed while fighting insurgents in Mozambique

News24 previously reported that violence in Cabo Delgado had escalated in the past year, offsetting major gas exploration projects and raising fears that it could spread to neighbouring countries.

As a result, the Mozambican government lodged an official request for military intervention from neighbouring countries to help quell a jihadist insurgency in the mineral-rich country.

In July, News24 reported that a SANDF contingent arrived in Cabo Delgado. Several southern African countries have deployed hundreds of soldiers to Mozambique.

There are about 1 500 South African troops on the ground, while Rwanda, which is not part of the Southern African Development Community, deployed around 1 000 soldiers.

