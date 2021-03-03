Remember e-tolls? Gauteng govt calls for scrapping it 'once and for all'

The e-toll saga has resurfaced.

The Gauteng government wants the project scrapped.

It is also against the implementation of AARTO regulations.

The Gauteng government believes it can resolve the e-tolls matter "once and for all".



The topic has been raised by Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo who on Wednesday restated the long-standing position of the province and its opposition over the operation of the e-tolls.

Mamabolo said the province has been seized with the e-tolls saga, with a view to oppose its implementation.

"We have made a very comprehensive submission to the president, ministers of finance and transport which we believe can resolve the e-tolls matter once and for all.

"We have made a compelling case, clearly stating that it is not correct for residents of our province to be burdened with paying for e-tolls. The province has been working with national government to ensure that the implementation of e-tolls in Gauteng is halted."

Mamabolo wrote a letter to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in November 2020, registering the provincial government's rejection of the implementation of proposed Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (AARTO) regulations as another method of enforcing the e-toll system.

"We reject the proposed AARTO regulations which are another attempt to bring back the e-tolls system in our province.

"We are of the strongest view that the freeway network that is being tolled services the national economy and the Southern African Development Community as well as the international economy.

"It is therefore not fair to expect the people of our province to carry the burden," he said.