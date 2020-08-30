56m ago

add bookmark

Remembering Vejay Ramlakan: Ramaphosa conveys condolences to physician and liberation fighter

Azarrah Karrim
Doctor Vejay Ramlakan.
Doctor Vejay Ramlakan.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered SANDF surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan as a struggle hero and his great work as Nelson Mandela's physician.
  • Ramlakan died on Thursday at the age of 62.
  • Ramaphosa passed his condolences onto Ramlakan's friends and family in a statement on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the friends and family of former SA National Defence Force (SANDF) surgeon-general Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan.

Ramlakan died on Thursday at the age of 62.

READ | Nelson Mandela's doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, dies

In a statement on Sunday, Ramaphosa praised him for his commitment during the struggle against apartheid.

He said Ramlakan had contributed to the liberation of South Africans as one of the founding members of the United Democratic Front and as a member of the ANC's armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe.

He also attended to the health needs of former president Nelson Mandela for a decade, Ramaphosa added.

"My thoughts are with General Ramlakan's family, friends, comrades and former colleagues.

"We will remember him not only for his noble contribution in the struggle for liberation, but for the many years of great work as the physician to the father of our nation, former president Mandela. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Related Links
Nelson Mandela's doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, dies
Fallout over the book will get worse
Mandla Mandela speaks out against book on his grandfather
Read more on:
sandfvejay ramlakancyril ramaphosaapartheiddeath
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1783 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 4481 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo