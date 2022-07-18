38m ago

Renowned author and poet Don Mattera dies, will be remembered as 'a man of great reputation'

Cebelihle Bhengu
Legendary poet Don Mattera during Jazz legend Johnny Mekoa's funeral service at the Music Academy of Gauteng on July 11, 2017 in Benoni, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu
  • Poet and author Don Mattera has died.
  • Mattera will be remembered for his contribution to the fight against apartheid.
  • The poet died peacefully at his home in Protea Glen.

Renowned author and poet Don Mattera died at the age of 87 on Monday.

A family spokesperson, Joseph Cotty, told News24 Mattera would be buried according to Muslim rites.

Cotty said the family and Muslim leaders were finalising the details of Mattera's burial.

He said the family would issue a statement in due course. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mattera was a widely-acclaimed, respected political and cultural activist and journalist, who received numerous acknowledgments nationally, continentally and internationally.

"As a nation, we are saddened by the loss of Don Mattera's eloquent, rousing and revolutionary voice for justice.

"As we observe International Nelson Mandela Day, we remember Bra Don as a patriot, who in the spirit of this commemorative day, did what he could, with what he had, where he was."

The City of Johannesburg's council speaker, Vasco da Gama, paid tribute to Mattera, describing him as a respected figure and "a man of great reputation in South Africa".

Da Gama said Mattera would be remembered for his activism and fighting for the marginalised at the height of apartheid. 

"His legacy will live on in the foundation he created for the communities of Westbury, Ennerdale, Bosmont and Eldorado Park. Our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and the communities he worked in so actively and tirelessly," said Da Gama.

The Don Mattera Foundation said the poet died peacefully at his home in Protea Glen.

It said he had been recovering after a medical check-up at the Military One Hospital in Pretoria a few weeks ago. 

The chairperson of the foundation, Jenny Jeftha, said Mattera's death would be felt locally and globally. 

She added:

We have lost an icon in the literary and arts fraternity. Don's passing will leave a literary void - not just here at home, but globally. We are still celebrating Dr Mattera's receipt and the unveiling of the star at the entrance of The Joburg Theatre, which celebrated 60 years over the weekend, and now he is gone.

The mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, and the member of the mayoral committee for community development, Ronald Harris, joined Mattera's children at the Joburg Theatre during the celebration of its 60th anniversary at the weekend.

The Theatre unveiled a star at its entrance, in honour of Mattera. 

