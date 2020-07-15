1h ago

add bookmark

Reopening of schools under discussion, Ramaphosa and govt to engage with stakeholders

Tshidi Madia
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says numerous discussions are currently under way over the reopening of schools.
  • He said considerations from the World Health Organisation and teachers' unions, as well as parents and learners, had to be taken into account.
  • The president says his government is not weighing up sacrificing the academic year against the saving of lives.

In light of a warning by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with regard to the reopening of schools while Covid-19 is approaching its peak, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the matter is currently under discussion.

The WHO this week said the reopening of schools in any country would only be safe in the context of low community transmissions of Covid-19.

South Africa is now fast approaching its peak, with confirmed cases exceeding 300 000 and with Ramaphosa announcing to the country on Sunday that the Covid-19 storm had arrived.

South African pupils have been gradually returning to classrooms, with matriculants and Grade 7 learners starting in June, followed by other grades and Grade R learners this month.

Schools were shut in March when Ramaphosa implemented a hard lockdown.

READ | 'Schools remain open until further notice', says education dept as sector meetings announced

On Wednesday evening, the president, during a virtual Imbizo with different communities across the country, said because of the stance of the WHO and the country's largest teachers' union Sadtu (SA Democratic Teachers Union), the matter needed to be reviewed again.

He also acknowledged that, since the decision to open schools, a number of teachers and learners had been infected by the virus.

"There has been a clear voice and message coming from the teacher unions and a number of other people; we are going to listen to that, we are going to engage," said the president.

Ramaphosa also said his government was not weighing up the academic year against the number of lives which could be lost.

"We must do everything possible to save lives, it's not a matter of weighing up a threshold… that is an approach I don't even want to see, I don't even want to get to or I don't even want any of us to talk about how many lives we must lose," responded the president to one of the questions posed.

He said his government's priority has always been, first, to save lives and, then, to save livelihoods.

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa: The coronavirus storm is upon us

Sadtu's call was echoed by the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), with political parties like the EFF, which rejected the reopening of schools when the plan was first suggested, and the ANC calling for caution in this regard.

Ramaphosa, who is known for his consensus-building approach to issues, said the debate and discussion on whether schools should or should not reopen must not be "finger-pointing" exercises, but a way to seek solutions and chart a way around the matter.

"It's also to listen to those who say don't close," he said, pointing out that he had engaged with learners who were happy when places of learning opened and told him they preferred it that way.

The president said all key role players in education had to be heard on the way forward.

"It's like crossing the river by feeling our way through stones, sometimes you step on slippery rocks, sometimes on firm ones," said Ramaphosa to describe efforts in guiding the country through the global health crisis.

Related Links
'Schools remain open until further notice', says education dept as sector meetings announced
Govt hits back at Sadtu's call for schools to stay closed amid Covid-19 surge
New lockdown regulations: Pupils should not be sent home alone if they do not have a mask
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 712 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 2487 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
47% - 2880 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo