18m ago

add bookmark

Report on whether elections are feasible during pandemic to be completed by July - Moseneke

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A report into the feasibility of an election during a pandemic will be released in July.
A report into the feasibility of an election during a pandemic will be released in July.
News24/File
  • Dikgang Moseneke is heading an inquiry to ensure the local government elections can take place during Covid-19.
  • He says the plan is to hand the final report to the IEC by 21 July 2021.
  • Several parties have complained that free and fair elections aren't possible because of the lockdown.

A final report, by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, on whether the current conditions during lockdown is conducive or not to hold free and fair elections is expected to be completed and handed to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) by 21 July.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the local government elections would be held on 27 October.

However, there have been concerns about how such elections would be held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ | Voter registration weekend on 17 and 18 July - IEC

On 20 May, the IEC revealed that Moseneke had been tasked to lead an inquiry, which would evaluate whether the current conditions would allow for free and fair elections.

In a statement on Thursday, Moseneke said the process was already under way and that he had an information session with political parties represented in the National Party Liaison Committee.

READ | IEC appoints Dikgang Moseneke to look into the possible postponement of elections

"In this discussion, representatives of the political parties pledged their support for this inquiry, and I had the opportunity to convey to them how the inquiry will be conducted," Moseneke said.

The former deputy chief justice also revealed some of the salient features of the terms of reference for the inquiry, which include:

- Enquiring, making findings and recommendations concerning the likelihood that the electoral commission would be able to ensure that the forthcoming 2021 local government elections will be free and fair, given the challenges posed by the pandemic, and the measures promulgated by the government to curb the continued spread of the novel coronavirus;

- To indicate additional measures that the electoral commission may be required to implement to realise free and fair elections within the context of the pandemic;

- The inquiry will invite various stakeholders to make submissions from Friday, and preliminary submissions by the chief electoral officer will be made on 4 June 2021, followed by substantive submissions on 11 June 2021.

Those invited to make submissions include:

- Government stakeholders, such as the Ministries of Health and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs;

- Non-governmental health institutions;

- Medical experts involved in the management of the pandemic;

- Political parties in the national and local spheres of government;

- Electoral stakeholders, such as organisations involved in electoral monitoring and electoral research;

- Members of the public.

The inquiry will also hear oral submissions from invited stakeholders in the week commencing Monday, 28 June 2021.

"Should any member of the public or civic organisations choose to make submissions, they may notify us and make submissions no later than Friday, 18 June 2021. Details of the website of the inquiry, as well as various means for the public to make submissions, will be made known in the near future."

READ | IEC to implement electronic voter registration system ahead of October's elections

The final report will be handed to the commission by 21 July, before the date of the minister's proclamation of the local government elections.

"This matter is of obvious public concern and importance," Moseneke said.

"For that reason, this inquiry will be as transparent as possible, and the submissions made to it, both orally and in writing, will be made accessible to all stakeholders and the public at large."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecdikgang mosenekeelectionscoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 2364 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

13h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.55
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,894.88
-0.1%
Silver
27.84
+0.6%
Palladium
2,803.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,180.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
68.87
+0.3%
Top 40
60,802
+1.2%
All Share
66,940
+1.3%
Resource 10
66,703
+3.0%
Industrial 25
85,488
-0.0%
Financial 15
13,240
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo