Report questioning quality of Unisa qualifications 'malicious', university says

Unisa has defended the quality of its qualifications, following a report.

The leaked report claimed corruption and mismanagement were rampant at the university.

The report's recommendations included putting the university under administration.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) says a report questioning the quality of its qualifications is "misleading, malicious and inaccurate".

It referenced a Sunday Times article which stated that the university was "a 'qualifications factory' where degrees and diplomas are churned out to dissatisfied students". The article was based on a leaked report a ministerial task team compiled for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande. News24 has seen the report.

It contained a finding that there was an "all-pervasive culture of corruption, impunity, conflict, fear and intimidation" at the university.

The report stated:

There also seems to have been a deliberate and systematic plan, over a sustained period, to establish a corrupt network which has resulted in institutional capture.

It was found that there were "serious internal issues that Unisa needs to address" and that an in-depth investigation into the management of the university was required.



The report stated that Unisa "suffers chronic management failures" and that the poor performance of several key departments pointed to "deficiencies at leadership level".

"The council has been found wanting in almost every fundamental institutional governance requirement of a [higher education] institution," the report read.

It contained a recommendation, among other steps, that Unisa be put under administration for at least two years.

But, in a statement, Unisa said the "entailed aspersions sought to bring into question the integrity of Unisa's qualifications and its research capacity".

"Our qualifications are audited by the Council for Higher Education (CHE) South Africa and other professional qualification authorities here and abroad. All Unisa's qualifications are registered with the South African Qualifications Authority," the statement read.

"Unisa is currently undergoing a qualifications audit (2021) as part of its ongoing effort to ensure compliance with the requirements of the CHE and other bodies, as well as ensure high-quality standards on its academic offerings."

According to the statement, Unisa is the "leading and biggest university in South Africa" and its qualifications at certificate, undergraduate and post-graduate levels are held by millions of graduates. The university has several "well-established processes designed to safeguard the integrity of its qualifications", the statement read.

It continued:

Equally, the continuous improvement of our research output remains a top priority for the university; and is encapsulated in the vision of the new principal and vice-chancellor, Professor [Puleng] LenkaBula on focusing on research anchor projects, such as the 10 catalytic research and engaged scholarship niche areas.

"The university assures its students, a very large global alumni and the public that, as it has done in the past 148 years, it will continue to produce illustrious graduates who will go on to become thought leaders, and successful local and global leaders of the public, private and civil society sectors."



The Unisa statement did not address the allegations of corruption and mismanagement raised in the report.

