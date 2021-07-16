Reports of Ivermectin approval 'fake news', says Sahpra

Reports that Ivermectin has been approved for use as a medicine in SA are fake, Sahpra says.

A screenshot of a supposed news report has been circulating on social media.

The health department also confirmed the reports were false.

The Department of Health says a report that Ivermectin has been registered as a medicine in South Africa is "fake news".



The department responded to a screen shot of a SABC News social media post, with a breaking news tag, claiming the medication had been approved for use.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's spokesperson, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, said the reports were incorrect and that the medication had not been approved for use in Covid-19 patients and without doctors having undertaken a Section 21 process with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

In terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act, a Section 21 application is used to apply for the prescription of medicine not registered for human use in South Africa.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden confirmed the reports were false.

Sahpra added, in a social media post, that the image appeared to be "an old screen shot" that was being circulated.

@SABCNews Chatted to Phathiswa - News editor- It seems someone is circulating this using an old screen shot. Please desist from doing so — SAHPRA (@SAHPRA1) July 16, 2021

In February, Sahpra agreed to allow doctors, in cases deemed urgent, to start Ivermectin treatment as soon as a Section 21 application had been submitted without waiting for the application's outcome.

Sahpra was hesitant to allow the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19, saying there was not enough clinical evidence to support this.

