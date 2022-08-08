1h ago

add bookmark

'Representation of women matters': Ramaphosa says strides made for equality, but more must be done

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is important to celebrate women's achievements as part of Women's Day.
  • In his weekly newsletter, he said it was important for young women to see women in positions of power. 
  • He also called on men to be part of the solution to gender-based violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says strides have been made in achieving gender equality, but more needs to be done to fight gender-based violence. 

South Africa will commemorate Women's Day on Tuesday. 

In his weekly letter, Ramaphosa reflected on the 1956 Women's March to the Union Buildings, led by Rahima Moosa, Sophie de Bruyn, Lillian Ngoyi and Helen Joseph. The march was against discriminatory pass laws. 

Since then, Ramaphosa said, the country has progressed in offering opportunities for women. 

READ | Femicide research doesn't reflect reality of gender-based violence - activists

"In the South Africa of today, women enjoy the fundamental rights and freedoms that their grandmothers and great-grandmothers were denied. Today, women can advance in any occupation, study in a place and field of their choice and own businesses," he said.

He added:

Thanks to employment equity legislation and other policies of the democratic government, women's representation in the workplace, in government and all of society continues to grow.

In Parliament, 46% of National Assembly members are women, he said. Sixty-two percent of the public service, he added, is made up of women.  

Reflecting on the recent appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the first female deputy chief justice and the appointment of women in other high-profile positions, Ramaphosa said: "Representation of women matters a great deal. We come from a painful past where young black women and girls had limited prospects."

"Seeing black women occupy the highest echelons of society as ministers, judges, business leaders, engineers and fighter pilots is an inspiration and encouragement to many who hope to follow their footsteps," he added. 

But he warned that gender-based violence was a huge societal problem.

"This is not a problem of women, but a problem of men. And it is men who are called upon to be part of the solution, starting with their own attitudes and conduct," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril rama­phosasouth africawomens rightsgender based violenceequality
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4142 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10984 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4165 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.72
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.19
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,775.34
+0.0%
Silver
20.08
+0.9%
Palladium
2,128.50
-0.1%
Platinum
934.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
63,141
+0.0%
All Share
69,583
+0.1%
Resource 10
64,001
-0.1%
Industrial 25
85,046
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,674
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo