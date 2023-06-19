Reprieve for Joburg residents as Rand Water puts lengthy outage plan on hold

Residents of Johannesburg can relax for now, knowing that their taps won't run dry this week after Rand Water postponed planned maintenance that was going to result in a two-day water outage.



Johannesburg Water had on Thursday warned that some customers would have low pressure to no water from 19:00 on Tuesday, 20 June, until 15:00 on Thursday, 22 June.

The interruption was going to be because of a planned drop-test to measure the potential leakage rate of the water infrastructure, as well as a tie-in between the A19 and B14 pipelines with a new pipeline, installation of isolation valves, and systems upgrades at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station.

Waterval 1 and 2, Weltevreden, Roodepoort and Meredale 1 and 2 are the reservoirs that were to be affected.

However, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo confirmed to News24 on Sunday that the planned maintenance had been postponed until further notice.



