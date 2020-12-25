Rescuers free 4-month-old vulture from dense hyacinth at Hartbeespoort Dam

A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew has rescued a 4-month-old vulture which became trapped in dense hyacinth at Hartbeespoort Dam, near the Randburg bridge.

According to the NSRI, eyewitnesses reported that the vulture appeared to be in trouble on Thursday.

"Eyewitnesses confirmed that earlier, two private boats had tried to assist the vulture but appeared to withdraw because of the dense hyacinth," NSRI spokesperson Arthur Crewe said.

"On arrival on the scene, our NSRI rescue craft negotiated through approximately 900m of dense hyacinth and reached the vulture, which we found to be trapped by the foot in the hyacinth, and abandoned fishing line contributed to the entrapment," he added.

Once the bird was freed, it attempted to fly away, but it appeared exhausted and landed on the water instead.

Local vulture protection conservation organisation Vulco was alerted and confirmed that the vulture was four months old.

Conservation officers will nurse it.



