58m ago

add bookmark

Researchers find evidence that Homo naledi used fire

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A reconstruction of the skull of Leti, a Homo naledi child, whose remains were found in Johannesburg, South Africa.
A reconstruction of the skull of Leti, a Homo naledi child, whose remains were found in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Wits University
  • A paleoanthropologist believes he has found evidence that Homo naledi used fire. 
  • Professor Lee Berger says he made the discovery earlier this year after exploring caves which Homo naledi inhabited.
  • Scientists first unveiled Homo naledi to the world in 2015. 

World-renowned paleoanthropologist Professor Lee Berger believes he and his team have made yet another significant discovery.  

During a lecture at the Carnegie Institution for Science in the US on 1 December, Berger said they had found evidence that Homo naledi used fire.  

Homo naledi is the extinct species of archaic human discovered in 2013 in the Rising Star Cave, Cradle of Humankind, on the West Rand, dating to the Middle Pleistocene 335 000 and 236 000 years ago.

The initial discovery comprises 1 550 specimens, representing 737 different elements and at least 15 different individuals.

In August, Berger and his team explored the "narrow" Dinaledi chamber.  

"How could Homo naledi work in the dark? They could not have gone in there. They could not have moved in these highly dangerous spaces - we used headlamps to actually get into these very, very difficult spaces."


He said that, as he looked up, he realised that the roof of the cave was blackened by fire. 

Berger said in a "serendipitous miracle of palaeontology", when he emerged from the cave, he found Dr Keneiloe Molopyane, who, along with her team, had also discovered a tiny hearth and burnt antelope bones in the Drakensburg chamber.  

"As I stared at this remarkable coincidence of simultaneous discovery, it made me think about the other spaces. We clearly had been missing things."  

He said that, after the first expedition, the team went into the Lesedi chamber, which was "extraordinarily remote".  

READ | Rare skull of Homo Naledi child found in SA cave suggests these ancestors ritually buried their dead

"It takes us 250 metres of crawling passages and difficult areas. But it is a pristine chamber. It is a chamber that humans only discovered 35 years ago.  It's almost untouched by humans."

Berger told the audience they found stacked burnt rocks, ash and animal bones.

"There are no signs of Homo sapiens … beyond the twilight zone of that system. We are in the deepest part, places humans don't go. The entire floor, as we searched, is covered with burnt animal bones, ash… suddenly, our eyes were opened. Fire is not hard to find. It is everywhere in the system." 

He said in the early years of the expedition, they found two pieces of ash in the Lesedi chamber.

Prof. Lee Berger, die paleontoloog wat die Homo naledi-spesie vernoem het, met die gerekonstrueerde skedel van ’n naledi-kind. Stukkies van dié skedels asook ’n paar tande is in ’n afgeleë kamer van die Rising Star-grotstelsel in die Wieg van die Mensdom ontdek. Berger is aan die stuur van ’n internasionale span kenners wat opgrawings en navorsing oor naledi doen. Foto: Facebook / Universiteit van die Witwatersrand
Berger at the reveal of Homo Naledi at The Cradle
Berger at the reveal of Homo Naledi at The Cradle of Humankind in 2015 (Gallo Images, Denzil Maregele)

"Archaeologists convinced us that we did not have enough evidence [to prove Homo naledi used fire].

"I assure you that this stuff you are looking at - this heart from the Drakensberg - is actually on the pathway we have been walking and crawling through since the beginning of the expedition. Every adjacent cave system to the chambers, where we believe they were disposing of the dead, they built fires and cooked animals. That's extraordinary.  

"We are fairly confident to formulate the hypothesis that Homo naledi did exist in a time and place that was primitive, but that it exists in the same place we believe Homo sapiens were sharing parts of Africa. Within this system, it is using and developing widespread fire for a variety of reasons.

"I suspect that, as we begin to review the scientific papers, you will see that we are probably looking at a culture of another species. The emergence that will give us information of another actual culture for the first time in truly non-human species."


Berger said this discovery was now opening up the field to more exploration.  

"Fire was seen as a critical absence of evidence in our arguments about the small-brained hominoid, and I believe we found it in abundance. Over the next several years and decades, we will see if they associate across the places… but it is as clear an association as anyone has. 

"This is the most extraordinary period of exploration and discovery. 


"Those of us in the field of paleoanthropology could never have imagined we could have been in this age of exploration.  It is gonna continue. The next generation does not have fear of exploration.

"Technology is opening spaces and places in a way that none of us could have imagined. It truly is the time not to hinder and say 'don't explore'. This is the time where all of you must encourage us to get out there and see the knowledge."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
homo naledilee bergergautengjohannesburgarchaeology
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
24% - 1143 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 1418 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
47% - 2234 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.57
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.48
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,797.91
0.0%
Silver
23.15
0.0%
Palladium
1,900.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,020.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,238
-0.9%
All Share
74,323
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,020
-2.7%
Industrial 25
91,592
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,398
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo