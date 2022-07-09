39m ago

Residents assault men accused of trying to steal railway tracks at memorial funeral

Lisalee Solomons and Zandile Khumalo
All four suspects were released and advised by the officers to open a case of assault against the community members. (File, Supplied)
Transnet
  • Four men were accused of trying to steal railway tracks at Khayalethu Magadla's memorial service.
  • Members of the community assaulted the suspects before alerting JMPD.  
  • The four have since been released after JMPD said they were innocent.

Chaos erupted on Friday at the memorial of service of Khayalethu Magadla, the little boy who had disappeared into an open manhole while playing with friends in the park in Dlamini, Soweto.

Members of the community allegedly severely assaulted four suspects for trying to steal railway tracks during the service.

The four were subsequently detained by Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers after residents alerted them. They were, however released after police said they were innocent.

JMPD operations officers were deployed at the memorial service on Friday and while monitoring proceedings, members of the community called them behind the marquee where the memorial service was being conducted and alerted them to suspicious happenings around them.

On arrival, officers found two men apprehended by community members for alleged theft of essential infrastructure.

"The officers took the duo to the patrol vehicle to interview them and remove them from behind the marquee as the community was being violent towards them," said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Fihla said upon further investigation, both suspects claimed they were only digging in the veld and had nothing to do with the theft of essential infrastructure.

"The matter was investigated, and it was found the alleged suspects were innocent. Another two suspects were brought to the officers regarding the same matter, and it was found that they were also innocent," he said.

All four suspects were released and advised by the officers to open a case of assault against the community members, as they were badly beaten.

According to residents, the men allegedly used pickaxes to dig out the railway line not far from the mourners sitting outside the tent.

A witness told News24: "I initially noticed two of the individuals being dragged by the JMPD and then the other two followed."


