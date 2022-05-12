16m ago

add bookmark

Residents furious with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as water runs out and leaks go unfixed

accreditation
Joseph Chirume
A leaking pipe has caused this stream in Motherwell, Gqeberha.
A leaking pipe has caused this stream in Motherwell, Gqeberha.
Joseph Chirume
  • Nelson Mandela Bay is facing a water shortage exacerbated by leaks.
  • In areas such as Motherwell, some leaks have not been attended to for two months. 
  • An organisation called the Nelson Mandela Bay Water Crisis Committee wants government to answer to the Human Rights Commission. 

Nelson Mandela Bay is running out of water. Dam levels were at 13% of capacity on 10 May. The municipality projects that unless rain comes, the area will run out of water by the end of June.

Yet the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is struggling to contain leaks.

The photo above shows a flooded street in NU9, Motherwell.

Bongani Makhubelo lives in the area. He says the water comes from a burst pipe and flows down the entire street before it enters a drain. The stream that has been created is about two kilometres. This particular leak started on Sunday, but it’s not the first time this has happened.

READ | Vandalism, theft of essential infrastructure on the rise in 2 Eastern Cape metros

"This is clean water and it is being wasted," Makhubelo says.

The photo below shows flooding in NU8, Motherwell. The water is gushing out of a house. Outside the entrance to the house is a large puddle of water. We made several visits to try to speak to the owners but they have never been home.

A resident in the neighbourhood said this leak has been going for two months.

A woman navigates her way past a puddle of water c
A woman navigates her way past a puddle of water caused by a leak.
GroundUp Joseph Chirume

Residents, fed up with the municipality, don’t bother reporting the leaks, because it takes so long to fix them, or because there are many municipality workers in the area who should be aware of the leaks.

Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki told GroundUp that the municipality was increasing its capacity to reduce leaks by "bringing in several plumbers".

An organisation called the Nelson Mandela Bay Water Crisis Committee. lays the blame for the pending Day Zero on the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (as well as the Sunday’s River Municipality):

"The municipality’s poor management, failing infrastructure, and increasing demand for consumption are the key factors for the rapid disintegration of our water system. In essence, we gave control of perhaps our most valuable resource for survival, our water, to a gang of inept criminals known as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. Now we, as residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, must face this acute situation in our water supply without a concrete understanding for how to resolve it," the organisation stated.

ALSO READ | One month before half of Nelson Mandela Bay runs dry

It has called for the government to answer to the Human Rights Commission.

Mniki said that the municipality was "in the process of" increasing supply of water tankers, standalone pipes and water tanks to communities.

A statement by the municipality says that residents are consuming about 50 million litres a day too much. "It is projected that should the current demand for portable water continue at 280 million litres a day, 40% of the city will have no water by the end of June 2022."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
human rights commissioneastern capeeast londonservice deliverywater
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10803 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4727 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.21
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.88
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.6%
Gold
1,842.65
-0.5%
Silver
20.90
-3.1%
Palladium
1,904.50
-6.4%
Platinum
967.00
-3.2%
Brent Crude
107.51
+4.7%
Top 40
59,617
-3.5%
All Share
66,167
-3.3%
Resource 10
67,409
-5.6%
Industrial 25
74,147
-3.1%
Financial 15
15,309
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo