Residents go on the rampage looking for illegal miners, pelt police with stones and bottles

Police clashed with residents of Borwa in the West Rand over suspected illegal miners in the area.

The residents wanted to go to where the zama zamas were hiding but claimed police prevented them.

Police fired rubber bullets at the residents who were pelting them with stones and bottles.

Rampaging residents looking for suspected illegal miners clashed with the police, pelting them with stones and bottles and accusing them of siding with the zama zamas.

Police used pepper spray and fired rubber bullets on Wednesday to prevent the residents of Borwa, a newly developed township on Gauteng's West Rand, from crossing over Jan Blignaut Road to where they claimed that illegal miners were hiding.

Residents, who barricaded the road that runs from Westonaria to the N12 with burning tree branches and tyres, complained that illegal miners operating from a nearby mine dump were "terrorising" them.

Thembi Xuli, who was among those who pelted the police with stones, said: "We want to go [to the mine dump]. The police have taken sides with the illegal miners. Why are they stopping us? Why are they protecting them? Those people are victimising us. We are tired. We want them out."

Some residents who hid in their yards also threw stones at the police and shouted for illegal miners to leave.

Xuli said residents wouldn't stop their protest until the illegal miners were gone. She accused the police of being nowhere to be seen when the community reported crimes that had been allegedly committed by the illegal miner.

"We are no longer safe in our homes. We asked the police to escort us to the mine dump to remove illegal miners and they refused. [The police] are only good at shooting at us," she fumed.



