Residents in KZN Midlands urged to 'prioritise safety' as severe cold front approaches

Snow is expected in the KZN Midlands.

The cold weather may lead to icy roads and even the loss of vulnerable livestock.

A number of rural and urban inland towns will be affected by the inclement weather.

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department warned of snowfall and severe cold in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

It is expected to impact the south-western part of the province, according to the department's spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu.

"This weather condition may lead to icy roads, resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops," she said.

The South African Weather Service said a cold front, associated with "an upper trough", would bring significantly low daytime temperatures over the province on Thursday and Friday.

"The freezing levels are dropping significantly, potentially resulting in snowfalls over parts of Harry Gwala, western Umgungundlovu and uThukela districts."

Areas likely to be affected by the snowfall include Ladysmith, Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle Escort, Sobabili, Giants Castle and Mooi River.

All Cogta's disaster management teams have been activated in the relevant municipalities, Ndlovu said.

"They are ready to respond if needed. As families will be using fire to keep warm during this freezing weather, we urge extreme caution when dealing with fire."

Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Valid from 20-07-2023 @ 11: 00 -until 21-07-2023 @ 12:00 SAST. pic.twitter.com/S2ahyRTQHh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2023

"We appeal to all residents, especially those in informal settlements, to prioritise safety. The use of candles, gas and paraffin stoves and electric appliances must be closely monitored at all times and should never be left unattended."

Ndlovu advised motorists to exercise caution and, if possible, to consider avoiding travel altogether as roads may become slippery.

"For residents with livestock, it is crucial to ensure their protection or relocate animals to a safe place.

"We encourage everyone to stay informed about weather updates and to take all necessary precautions during this period of snowfall in the Midlands areas."



