Residents in parts of Cape Town advised to avoid drinking tap water due to strange taste, smell

The City of Cape Town has advised residents living in the CBD and along the Atlantic Seaboard to refrain from drinking municipal water until further notice.

The City's Water and Sanitation Department, in consultation with the City's health department, is investigating complaints related to an unusual smell and taste of municipal tap water along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Reports indicate the water has an "earthy and metallic character", the City said in a statement.

"Residents of the Camps Bay, Sea Point and Fresnaye areas are advised to refrain from drinking tap water until further notice," the statement read.

"As soon as test results from quality sampling are available, the City will provide updates on the matter."

The City said initial results from water samples taken in the investigation were expected to be available on Thursday.

