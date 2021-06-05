2h ago

add bookmark

Residents of Eastern Cape district cautiously support Expropriation Bill - Parliament

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Joe Gqabi district residents say the Expropriation Bill should result in equal access to land for all.
  • The Bill hit a snag when the ANC and EFF failed to reach an agreement on state custodianship.
  • The term of the ad hoc committee has been extended until the end of August.

The majority of residents of the Joe Gqabi district in the Eastern Cape support the Expropriation Bill because they believe it to be the solution to ensuring equitable access to land.

This is according to a statement issued on Saturday by Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure. The committee is in the Eastern Cape, conducting public hearings on the Expropriation Bill.

"The majority of residents of Joe Gqabi district supported the bill, largely because to them expropriation promises to be a tool to reverse injustices of the past, while ensuring equitable access to the much-needed land. The risk posed by unfairness was highlighted by residents as a factor that has a potential to undermine the good intentions of the Bill," the committee said in its statement.

"Emerging farmers used the opportunity presented to them by the hearings to decry the perennial challenge of the unavailability of land, especially to the previously disadvantaged people living in townships and rural areas.

"Traditional leaders also expressed their support for the Bill and highlighted the longstanding link between traditional leaders and land."

ALSO READ | Land expropriation plans hit major stumbling block

Several participants told the committee that support for the Bill is on condition the expropriation of land will translate into increased production, food security, job creation, pushing back the frontiers of poverty and, above all, shaking the walls of inequality in South Africa.

Meanwhile, dissenting views were based on the Bill's vagueness in defining property - which, according to dissenters, would lead to dissipation of investment into the country and put livelihoods at risk.

Citizens also used the public hearings to air various complaints related to the land reform process, the no issuance of title deeds and lack of support to emerging farmers, the committee said.

"The committee has committed itself to passing the complaints to the relevant parliamentary committees to ensure follow-up on the complaints and the delivery of service in the end."

In a separate process, the deadline for Parliament's ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution was extended to 31 August after political parties failed to reach common ground on whether the state should be the sole custodian of expropriated land.

The third biggest party, the EFF, wanted expropriation without compensation, with all land expropriated and held by the state.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is opposed to state custodianship of land. He told the National Assembly that people wanted title deeds, adding that a move to entrust the government with land could kill entrepreneurial spirit.

The governing ANC could need the EFF's support to pass the amendment in the National Assembly. The DA, FF Plus and the ACDP are opposed to the amendment.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the public hearings are about the Expropriation Bill and not the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution as previously stated. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhaeast londonland expropriationland
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 14631 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2036 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.42
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.02
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.40
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,891.20
0.0%
Silver
27.79
0.0%
Palladium
2,847.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,168.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
71.89
+0.8%
Top 40
61,617
+0.1%
All Share
67,825
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,583
+0.4%
Industrial 25
87,556
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,465
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

2h ago

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

12h ago

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May 2021

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo