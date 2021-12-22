1h ago

add bookmark

Residents of KZN municipality still in the dark, a week after substation explosion

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)
  • A substation exploded in Northdale last week.
  • The Msunduzi municipality has been working to restore power, but says protesters have been intimidating staff.
  • The DA said it would continue to put pressure on authorities to get the job done.

Residents of the Msunduzi municipality in KwaZulu-Natal could be without power on Christmas after little progress was made following a substation explosion.

The Northdale primary substation exploded in the early hours of Thursday morning last week.

Residents have since taken to the streets to demonstrate their frustration about the ongoing power outage.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, the municipality said some of the municipal staff working on repairing the power were intimidated by the protesters. 

READ | High voltage line fault leaves parts of Cape Town without power

The municipality was working on restoring the power, but a time-frame for complete restoration could not be confirmed.

In an effort to resolve the issue, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers met with the head of the cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department."[Cogta] has now intervened and invoked an emergency procurement to get a team of engineers from Nersa, provincial government and Cogta on the ground in this disaster as the municipality clearly has no capacity," DA councillor Ross Strachan said.

"But we will continue to put pressure on authorities to ensure that we get some clear indication and some relief to the communities that are still in the dark."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalprotestsservice delivery
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.12
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.92
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,799.65
+0.6%
Silver
22.73
+1.0%
Palladium
1,895.50
+5.3%
Platinum
975.00
+4.0%
Brent Crude
73.98
+3.3%
Top 40
64,804
+0.3%
All Share
71,359
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,465
-0.2%
Industrial 25
92,167
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,420
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo