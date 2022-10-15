Residents of Langa Cheshire Home unhappy with the care they receive

Residents of Langa Cheshire Home claim mismanagement has negatively affected the quality of care.

Both residents and workers have accused the manager of misusing funds and underpaying the staff.

The Western Cape social development department met with stakeholders to develop an intervention plan.

The mismanagement of funds, a fear for their safety and a lack of food stability are some of the major concerns raised by the residents and care workers of Langa Cheshire Home for persons with disabilities.

Residents of the home claim the manager, Mnyamezeli Mbhadlisa, is not running the facility soundly, despite them contributing 75% of their disability grants towards expenses on a monthly basis. Joining the residents are the workers who cook, clean and care for the residents.

The workers allegedly face late payments and unverified contributions towards pension funds and UIF.

A resident, Thembakazi Yaso, 33, said the quality of treatment had declined over the years.

It was at its worst in August when workers went on a go-slow because they had regularly not been paid in full and on time.

Yaso said:

The 22 residents have varying disabilities. During the go-slow, some residents hadn't been bathed or had their diapers changed.

"At some point, some were in bed from Friday till the following Tuesday. If the workers aren't paid, naturally the residents suffer."

The Western Cape social development department was alerted to the allegations - and its spokesperson, Esther Lewis, said measures would be put in place to solve the problem.

"We received a complaint about the facility, and immediately dispatched senior officials to conduct a site visit and investigate the veracity of the claims," Lewis said.

Lewis said the home was partially funded by the department to provide residential care services to persons with disabilities.

Mbhadlisa claimed the allegations of mismanagement of funds levelled against him were unfounded.

"The home's guaranteed monthly income is R70 000 from the social development department, R34 000 from residents, and R2 500 from the rental container, which amounts to R106 500. Salaries alone are an expense of R98 000, leaving us with R8 500 balance for all other expenses," said Mbhadlisa.

These cash flow problems, Mbhadlisa said, contributed to late payments.

Mbhadlisa said:

The Cheshire Western Cape branch helps us because we need to make pension and UIF contributions and other running expenses.

Food security was also a point of contention for the residents. They claim the donations received are not seen or are misused for the manager's personal gain.

Responding to this, Mbhadlisa said donations were received on a weekly basis and used within the expiry period.

According to him, he "couldn't possibly use donations for [his] own gain".

"The only difference, where food is concerned, is that due to the cash flow issues, we don't buy meat as much. Residents only eat meat twice a week as opposed to the usual four times. We substitute with tinned fish," said Mbhadlisa.

Another resident, Milile Thapuko, 53, said that, initially, to his knowledge, the food budget was R18 000, which was lowered to R10 000.

He added that, given the donations received, it was not clear what the food budget was spent on.

One of the cooks, Ntombikayise Booi, 49, said the manager expected them to make the ingredients stretch to feed everyone sufficiently each week, but not stocking up when things run out.

Booi said:

We have to take ingredients from our own homes to cook hearty and nutritious meals, whereas we, too, are struggling.

Safety has grown to be a mounting issue because residents are worried that the cracked walls in the hall and living cottages pose a potential hazard. Also, the doors and gates aren't secure enough to prevent burglaries.

"The doors and gates don't lock properly and can be opened from outside. We are not safe here and the women, especially, fear the possibility of break-ins and rape," said Yaso.

A board member of the home, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "We do have a crisis, in that the home has been operating at a deficit for a number of years."

The department has had meetings with stakeholders and are developing an intervention plan.