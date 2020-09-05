1h ago

add bookmark

Residents out in their numbers for final salute to murdered Nathaniel Julies

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People lined the streets of Eldorado Park ahead of Nathaniel Julies' funeral on Saturday.
People lined the streets of Eldorado Park ahead of Nathaniel Julies' funeral on Saturday.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Mourners formed a guard of honour as Nathaniel Julies' body passed through the crowd to Mount Carmel Ministries in Eldorado Park.
  • A short commotion broke out as pallbearers struggled to enter the church gates owing to the large number of people gathered.
  • Residents claimed they were promised that the service would be broadcast on screens outside.  

Mourners on Saturday lined the streets of Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, saluting the hearse carrying the body of murdered Nathaniel Julies.

Holding placards bearing his image, mourners formed a guard of honour as his body passed through the crowd to Mount Carmel Ministries in Eldorado Park, where the funeral was held.

But not all of the slain teen's family members were allowed into the venue to pay their final respects as their names were not included on the list of attendees required for funerals held during the nationwide lockdown, they claimed.

Julies' uncles, Cyril Brown and Justin Sengoatsi, said it was "shocking" that they could not attend.

"How can there be a funeral when some of the family members are locked outside? We don't have an opportunity to give our last respects to my nephew. SAPS members feel that they are in charge and in control."

Sengoatsi said it was sad that they were not allowed to enter the church.

"The way the police are treating us outside the gate, they don't respect us as the family. Other than that, we are not going to allow what happened at the gate to [get in the way of proceedings] because we want to bury our child with dignity," Sengoatsi said.

Bikers revved their engines as they drove in two lines alongside the vehicle carrying Julies' remains to the service.

Many cried as they lifted photos of the teenager, while children ran behind the hearse shouting "We want justice".

The dignitaries included South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.

At the funeral venue, some family members and journalists from various media organisations were barred from entering the venue by the police.

Lockdown regulations allow only 50 people to attend a funeral.

A short commotion broke out as pallbearers struggled to enter the church gates owing to the number of people gathered, hopeful to be able to follow proceedings.

Residents claimed they were promised that the service would be broadcast on screens outside.  

Julies, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead near his home in Eldorado Park on 26 August.

Three police officers have been charged in connection with the boy's death.

Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, 46, and Caylene Whiteboy, 26, were facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and the possession of prohibited ammunition.

Detective Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, was facing charges of murder as an accessory after the fact, the unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation

Related Links
'You have taken away something precious from us' - Nathaniel Julies' uncle as teen is laid to rest
Nathaniel Julies 'sent a message to the nation that all he wanted to do was to live' - pastor
WATCH | Killing of Nathaniel Julies: Prohibited ammunition 'could have been used in shooting'
Read more on:
nathaniel juliesjohannesburg ­policecrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 818 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 194 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2350 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 926 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

8h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.01)
Gold
1932.80
(+0.04)
Silver
26.89
(+0.09)
Platinum
905.74
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.35
(-3.20)
Palladium
2293.29
(+0.58)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo