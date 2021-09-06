Residents threaten mob justice after burnt body of Mbekweni woman found next to train tracks

Charred remains were found alongside a railway line in the Cape Winelands district on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was being questioned by police after the body was discovered in Mbekweni.

Residents gathered outside the local police station on Monday demanding justice for the murdered woman.

Protesters gathered outside the Mbekweni police station on Monday, demanding arrests after a woman was killed and set alight in the Cape Winelands district.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the body was discovered next to the railway line just after 15:00 on Sunday.

The "unknown person" was burned beyond recognition, he confirmed, and a murder docket was registered.

A 30-year-old suspect was being questioned by the authorities.

Dumisani Mziki, chairperson of the Winelands Cluster community policing forum, said the identity of the victim was known to residents of the White City informal settlement, and that the person in custody is allegedly her boyfriend.

According to Mziki, an assault case had been laid against him by the woman last month.

ALSO READ | Cape Town police launch search for missing youths, find two unrelated bodies in river

"People are not happy because they believe he is not the only person involved. They are arguing that it is the work of two people," he said.

A friend of the suspect was being threatened and has been relocated to a safer place, said Mziki.

He said:

People are angry and have threatened to burn down his structure. The community is saying that the two of them were always together and they want him arrested.

Mziki addressed the angry residents outside the Mbekweni police station, where an estimated 120 people had gathered demanding justice.

"I warned that taking matters into their own hands by assaulting or destroying his structure means the law will then be against them. They can be arrested."

Swartbooi urged anyone with information that can assist in the murder investigation phone CrimeStop on 08600 10111.