9h ago

add bookmark

Residents urged 'not to panic' after Jagersfontein hit by another dam wall collapse

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Jagersfontein in the Free State has been hit by yet another dam wall collapse.
  • The Free State government says it is still trying to establish the extent of the water flow. 
  • Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has urged residents "not to panic".

Yet another dam wall collapse hit disaster-stricken town Jagersfontein, the Free State government said on Tuesday night.

Palesa Chubisi, spokesperson for Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, said, "The provincial government is still trying to establish the extent of the water flow. However, it is understood that the water is running through the neighbourhood of Charlesville and the nearby Dennis Louw farm."

Chubisi said the R706 was closed to traffic and motorists were advised to use alternative roads.

"The police and emergency services [officials] are on the scene. Premier Ntombela has called [on] the community not to panic as the provincial disaster team has been activated to the affected area," Chubisi said.

READ | Jagersfontein disaster: 2 people still missing, rivers polluted as residents warned to avoid sludge

However, Jagersfontein Developments denies that another dam wall collapsed.

"Officials from the Department responsible for environmental affairs were on site with Jagersfontein Developments representatives today Wednesday) to deal with storm water flows through an adjacent dam as a result of rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

"Due to the incident which occurred on 11 September 2022, the storm water is flowing in areas where tailings have spilled," the company said in a statement.

More than two weeks ago, hundreds of residents were left homeless after the first dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein.

Ralehana Aaron Mosoeu, 78, died in the disaster. Mantele Mokhali, 50, and Shadrack Williams, 70, are still missing.

The sludge wiped out 164 backyard vegetable gardens.

Fourteen smallholder and commercial farmers on 29 farms were left devastated after the Prosesspruit and Kromellenboogspruit rivers they live along were polluted.

Damage to vehicle by flood sludge
Michael Maena looks at a vehicle that was ruined in the earlier floods at Jagersfontein.

According to a report released by Ntombela's office last week, "the extent of the damage to grazing land (excluding the area around the river) is estimated at 2 615 hectares, while grazing that has been destroyed on commonage land is estimated at 250 hectares".

"At this stage, more than 2 000 hectares will need to be rehabilitated before it can be suitable for grazing again. Access roads to farms need to be rebuilt, while some farmers have attempted to clear up low-water bridges to ensure easy access to farms," the report read.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteinmining accidentstrafficfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the impending replacement of the Eskom board?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, time for Eskom's new dawn!
5% - 213 votes
It’ll be new faces, same problems
49% - 2221 votes
Great - as long as they keep CEO André de Ruyter
46% - 2075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.27
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,650.22
+1.3%
Silver
18.67
+1.5%
Palladium
2,131.50
+2.7%
Platinum
850.42
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.27
+2.6%
Top 40
57,303
-0.6%
All Share
63,670
-0.6%
Resource 10
57,905
+1.6%
Industrial 25
78,214
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,087
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

5h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers

26 Sep

Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo