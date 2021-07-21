Respected medical director Dr Rolene Wagner appointed new Eastern Cape health chief

Top medical doctor Rolene Wagner has been appointed as the superintendent-general of the Eastern Cape health department.

Former CEO of Frere Hospital and medical director at Netcare Dr Rolene Wagner has been appointed superintendent-general of the Eastern Cape health department.

The Eastern Cape health department announced Wagner's appointment as part of a massive recruitment drive aimed at improving service delivery at the province's 741 clinics and 90 hospitals.

The medical doctor, and seasoned administrator, will take the reins as the head of the ailing department from 1 August.

Wagner holds a MBChB degree from the University of Cape Town, a master's degree in public health from the University of Fort Hare, and an MPhil in Public Health from the University of the Western Cape.

The 51-year-old mother of two led Frere Hospital for years as its CEO before taking up a position as deputy director-general in the provincial health department, responsible for hospitals and clinical support management services.

She is filling the vacancy left by Dr Thobile Mbengashe who resigned in September after he was implicated by the Special Investigating Unit in the so-called R10m scooter ambulance tender.

The department of health said Wagner's appointment comes after a lengthy recruitment process.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said no better person could have been appointed.

Meth said:

Dr Wagner is just what the department needs and we are happy she is back with us after she was stolen by the private sector. With her leadership skills and knowledge of the health sector, working with senior management, organised labour and workers, we are sure she will excel.

She added: "We have all seen what she can do as she turned Frere Hospital around and now she will have that same energy and innovativeness for the entire province. We wish Dr Wagner well in her new responsibility."

Wagner's appointment is part of an ongoing recruitment process to address staff shortages in clinics and hospitals, the department said.

Over the next couple of weeks and months, the department will be shortlisting, interviewing, and appointing people into critical positions that have been left vacant because of budgetary constraints, the department revealed.

Meth said while medico-legal claims had drained the department's coffers resulting in critical vacancies not being filled, not filling the positions was not an option.

She said:

We cannot have a situation where doctors and nurses have to see and treat too many people, or have a shortage of cleaners and porters because in order for us to provide a more professional, effective and efficient service, we need everyone to play their part.

Meth said:

We are continuously working towards addressing medico-legal claims, but we cannot put the filling of vacancies on hold until then because when you have staff shortages, those who are at work will be overworked, burnt-out and stale which will inevitably lead to mistakes. That is just logic.

The department has advertised positions ranging from clinical unit head (psychiatry), medical specialists, chief artisans, operational managers, occupational therapists, diagnostic radiographers, dieticians, EMS shift leaders, pharmacy assistants, emergency care officers, and dental assistants, among others.

The positions are scattered around health facilities across the province.

The department has also extended the contracts of 2 949 Covid-19 contract workers for a further five months, ending on 30 November 2021.

The department also announced that the fixed term contracts of 55 employees for Cecilia Makiwane Hospital's newly built 100 bed facility - which telecommunications company Siemens donated in Mdantsane - have also been extended for nine months until 31 March 2022.

The MEC said: "We will continue filling vacancies as we go ahead, as we move to ensure all critical positions are not vacant."

In 2017, Wagner was crowned Southern African Development Community's (SADC’s) most influential woman in business and government at Africa's Most Influential Women (MIW) awards.