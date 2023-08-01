13m ago

'Rest in peace my love': Man who posted moving Facebook tribute to girlfriend arrested for her murder

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Thubelihle Mpisi.
Thubelihle Mpisi.
Supplied/Facebook
  • A Gauteng man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend who, she shares a child with.
  • Mahlako Malebo Rabalao's body was found inside her torched vehicle in March.
  • Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi posted a tribute to her on Facebook a few days after and he has now been charged with her murder.

"Rest in peace my love. The pain I'm in is so deep. I don't know where to begin to start picking up the pieces."

In March, Thubelihle Mpisi, 30, posted this tribute on Facebook a few days after the body of his girlfriend, Mahlako Rabalao, 27, was found inside her burnt vehicle in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Five months later, Mpisi, a legal practitioner, has been arrested for Rabalao's murder.

Mpisi was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, following a warrant for his arrest that had been issued 10 days earlier.

He appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges of murdering Rabalao and burning her inside her vehicle in March.

Mpisi remains in custody and will be back in court on 7 August for a bail hearing.

Also in the Facebook tribute, Mpisi wrote: "To all those who have given comfort, it is appreciated, and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support is highly appreciated."

One of those who had sent condolences was former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who wrote: "We will miss her smiles and visibility around EFF events and offices. May her murderers be found and her soul rest in peace to rise in power."

After news of Mpisi's arrest surfaced, some of his Facebook friends went back to the March post and lashed out at him.

Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, 30, appeared at the
Thubelihle Mpisi, 30, appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on charges of murdering his girlfriend and burning her inside a vehicle in March.

"All along you played us," said another, while another wrote: "Bring back our tears."

Another said Mpisi had created a "traumatic experience" for the child he shares with the deceased.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo, police received a call about a burning vehicle in Midrand on 7 March at about 21:00. 

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were discovered in the front seat of a Mercedes-Benz.

Rabalao's body was later identified and the docket was transferred to the provincial investigation unit.

"During the investigation, it transpired that the deceased was killed and burnt inside the vehicle, and the suspect was her boyfriend. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The suspect was traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday," said Masondo.


gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
