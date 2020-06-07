1h ago

Restaurant owner hacked to death with a panga during robbery in KZN

Murray Williams
File, André Damons
  • A restaurant owner, 67, was murdered in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
  • He was killed with a panga, according to emergency medical services.
  • The police are investigating, with one suspect thought to be behind the murder.

A restaurant owner was hacked to death in an early-morning attack in KwaZulu-Natal, the authorities have confirmed.

Paramedic service Midlands EMS reported a crew was dispatched to "a well-known eatery in the Balgowan area at 08:30" in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday morning.

Upon the crew's arrival "they were met by a gruesome sight of the lifeless body of the owner of the establishment who had been hacked by a panga", the medical service said in a statement. 

"It appears that the owner was confronted just outside the office where he was then hit with a panga. The victim was then walked through to his office where the suspect checked for money."

"The victim's companion heard the commotion and was subsequently able to raise the alarm and call for help before she got out of the house. At this point, it appears that there was only one suspect."

The number of suspects has not yet been corroborated by the police, however, as the investigation continues. 

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed Nottingham Road police were investigating a case of murder. 

"It is alleged on 6 June at 07:30, a 67-year-old man was attacked by [an] unknown suspect who hacked him with a bush knife. He sustained injuries and was declared dead at the scene."

