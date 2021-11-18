45m ago

Restraint order against Gupta-owned company extended until 2022

accreditation
Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba
Iqbal Sharma.
PHOTO: Mlungusi Louw/Gallo Images, Volksblad
  • The restraint order was extended on agreement between the parties.
  • In August, the directors of a Gupta-owned company lost their bid to oppose a restraint order without the approval of the  business rescue practitioners.
  • Islandsite Investments, which went into business rescue, has a provisional restraint order against it.

The Free State High Court ordered an extension to the unlimited restraint order against Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma, his company, Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, Issar Global Limited and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd, which belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives.

The restraint order was extended to 16 March 2022, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said on Thursday.

Seboka said the provisional restraint order was extended on agreement between the parties.

In August, the court ruled the directors or shareholders of the Gupta family owned company had no legal standing to oppose a restraint order without the approval of the business rescue practitioners, News24 reported.

Before the ruling, the National Prosecuting Authority had questioned the authority of Ronica Ragavan, a director of Islandsite Investments, to represent the Gupta-owned company, which is in business rescue.

In July, Ragavan filed papers to the court as a representative of the company opposed to the confirmation of the restraint order.  

Ragavan said the business rescue practitioners could not represent the company in terms of asset-forfeiture restraint applications.

She argued that the company was no longer in business rescue, pending an outcome of her leave to appeal before the Constitutional Court.

ALSO READ NPA asks court to decide who can represent Gupta company in legal battles

Seboka said the business rescue practitioners of Islandsite, Kurt Knoop and Johan Klopper, filed a notice of intention to oppose the restraint order in October and an answering affidavit on 1 November.

Seboka added:

Iqbal Sharma, his wife, Tarina, and their company, Issar Global, have filed a joint notice of opposition to the restraint order, but have not yet filed any affidavits in the matter.

In June, the high court granted the provisional restraint order against dealing with the realisable property of Sharma, his company, Nulane Investments, as well as Islandsite Investments, Issar Global Limited, Issar Capital, Tarina Patel-Sharma and the business rescue practitioners connected to the companies.

News24 reported the court also ordered that such property be disclosed and surrendered. The order was made in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act.

rajesh guptaatul guptaiqbal sharmafree statecorruption
