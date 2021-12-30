Restricted water supply for some Cape Town residents as pipe bursts

Some Cape Town residents have restricted water flow after a pipe burst.

Repairs could take up to three days to complete, the City of Cape Town says.

The City has appealed to residents to reduce consumption.

Parts of Cape Town have restricted water supply due to a burst pipe and the De Novo reservoir which could take up to three days to repair.

As a result, the City of Cape Town has appealed to residents in Bloekoembos, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein Industrial and Eikendal to reduce water consumption.

The water supply main to the reservoir was repaired several times over the last few days but it burst when the pumps – which form part of normal operations – were switched on.

This is causing supply disruption in the Belmont Park, De Novo and high-lying areas in Klein Begin, which are being serviced with water tankers, mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said.

"The location of the repairs makes it a very complex process, and the limited access to materials at this time of the year doesn't make the task any easier either. A different approach is being applied to ensure that the excessive pressure build-up in the pipeline is avoided, but it will take, at most, three days to stabilise the water supply to the affected areas," he added.

He said maintenance crews would work round the clock to attend to the repairs and restore the water supply.

While repairs are in progress, residents will experience lower water pressure during peak consumption periods.

"The City is …appealing to residents in these areas to store water in clean sealed containers during nighttime when the reservoir levels recover and the water supply becomes available due to much lower consumption during that time. The stored water can be used for domestic consumption during the daytime, thus reducing the strain on the water supply network," Badroodien added.

Water tankers will be transported through the affected areas to provide water for domestic consumption where required.

