1h ago

add bookmark

RET influencer Sphithiphithi Evaluator 'unmasked' in insurrection case

accreditation
amaBhungane Reporters
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers stop people from looting in central Durban.
Police officers stop people from looting in central Durban.
AFP
  • A Twitter user allegedly behind unrest tweets appeared in court on Monday.
  • She is charged with using social media to fan unrest.
  • The Twitter account used has tweeted support for former president Jacob Zuma in the past.

The State alleged that a 36-year-old Twitter influencer was one of the instigators who ignited widespread unrest and looting in July.

Zamaswazi Majozi appeared in the Germiston Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Monday, charged with using her social media accounts to incite violence.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Majozi is alleged to have circulated content "which resulted in the looting and burning that occurred at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal".

READ | How taxi association Santaco became the unlikely heroes of #UnrestSA

Majozi appears to be the person behind the Twitter account Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil).

The account is a leading voice in the radical economic transformation (RET) political faction and has used Twitter anonymously to defend former president Jacob Zuma and fiercely attack his critics.

Siphithiphithi Evaluator Twitter profile.

A Facebook profile appears to show that she previously worked for FNB before starting her own marketing and communications business. This is confirmed by company and other online records for Majozi.

There is, however, little indication of Majozi's political alter ego on this account – and the Facebook page features pictures that do not appear to be of the same person who appeared in court.

Either she keeps her political views well-hidden or she could have sold the account after creating it, meaning that someone else entirely might control the content.

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

When amaBhungane contacted her father, he sounded shocked and said he knew nothing about the arrest, adding that "Zama is not that kind of person, she will never get into trouble".

However, her husband confirmed her arrest and said a statement will be issued by Thabo Mtsweni, the founder of civil society organisation Democracy in Action, which has been active in support of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Majozi was granted bail of R3 000 on condition that she surrender her passport and report to the nearest police station daily. The case was postponed to 18 October.

Disinformation researcher Jean le Roux has established that the account originally used the handle @Zinhle_MJZ before being changed to @_AfricanSoil in 2018. Majozi's second name is Zinhle. MJZ appears to be a reference to her surname.

Read Le Roux's thread showing how he uncovered the account.

Following Zuma's incarceration on 7 July, the Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) account began posting videos of what it described as "#FreeJacobZuma demonstrations", led by truckers in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal.

Twitter
Twitter screenshot.

As unrest spiralled out of control in the province, the account pushed the narrative that the unrest was a political protest aimed at freeing Zuma from jail. The account also sought to blame the violence and destruction on the judiciary, the media and the ANC faction loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mandisa tweet

Jacob Zuma tweet.

It is unclear whether prosecutors have direct evidence of Majozi calling for violence or whether they will rely on publicly available Twitter posts.

ALSO READ | Insurrection: WhatsApp 'instigator' linked to Zuma family

Spokesperson for the #FreeJacobZuma campaign Carl Niehaus issued a statement on Sunday, calling Majozi's arrest politically motivated.

"The #FreeJacobZuma campaign is convinced that… the only reason why 'Sphithipi Evaluator' (sic) had been arrested is to intimidate her, and to try and silence her strident voice for justice for President Zuma, and overall for the economic transformation and justice," he wrote.

Niehaus seemed to lash out at Twitter for its "... failure... to protect the identity of its users".

Both Niehaus and the Sphithiphithi Evaluator account have been central voices in the RET faction that has weaponised social media for political ends.

AmaBhungane's own investigation has highlighted how anonymous accounts and astroturf organisations have sought to manipulate public discourse, mobilising support for the RET faction and creating the impression of mass grassroots support for former president Zuma.

Also read amaBhungane's Battleground Social Media investigation, part 1 and part 2.

The Sphithiphithi Evaluator account has been a key protagonist in the RET universe, often hiding behind the account's anonymity to launch vicious attacks on the former president's perceived enemies.

Journalist Karyn Maughan was targeted in April last year by what appeared to be a well-organised Twitter storm using #KarynMaughanMustFall.

Among other things, the Sphithiphithi Evaluator account accused Maughan of being "a pathological liar", a "racist psychopath", and "... a dangerous agent paid to character assassinate and attack black people", at one point questioning: "Does she even have the proper papers (citizenship)?"

The attack on Maughan was seemingly provoked by her reporting on Zuma's decision to fire his long-time lawyer, Daniel Mantsha.

The campaign appeared organised, with more than 15 000 tweets over 10 days. 

Phone calls and WhatsApp messages to Majozi's phone number went unanswered.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumazamaswazi majoziunrestpoliticscourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 2833 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
18% - 781 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
14% - 608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.56
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,814.52
+0.2%
Silver
24.13
+0.4%
Palladium
2,492.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,011.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.41
+1.0%
Top 40
61,215
+0.8%
All Share
67,573
+0.8%
Resource 10
66,922
-1.0%
Industrial 25
83,475
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,504
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo