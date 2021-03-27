1h ago

Retired General Mojo Motau heads to Luthuli House to deliver message to ANC NEC, only to find it empty

Qaanitah Hunter
A general view of Luthuli House. (Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
  • Retired army general Mojo Motau went to Luthuli House to deliver a letter to the NEC but no one was there.
  • An official from Ace Magashule's office received the letter to the national executive committee.
  • He wants the committee to hear his presentation on how to solve problems plaguing the party. 

Retired SA Army intelligence chief, General Mojo Motau, went to Luthuli House on Saturday to deliver a letter to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), only to find the building empty. 

He wants the NEC to hear his presentation on how to solve problems plaguing the party and in the letter, he is demanding that the NEC gives him and his group of retired military officials a hearing. 

Motau said he thought the ANC's leadership would be at the party's headquarters for their NEC meeting this weekend, but it turned out that the meeting was held virtually. 

So he handed over the letter to an official in the office of secretary-general Ace Magashule.

"The secretary-general sent an official from his office and we delivered our message to the NEC," Motau told News24. 

He led a group of people who were dressed in camouflage and held placards which read: "ANC NEC is liability (sic)".

The former army intelligence chief said he believed the ANC's leadership was ill-equipped to find solutions to the problems plaguing the party.

Motau developed a 31-page document titled "ANC turnaround strategy 2025", which states that there is an enemy within the ANC. 

He has been holding meetings with structures of the party to try to find support for his efforts. 

One of the main points in the document is the call for the removal of the ANC NEC. 

Motau previously met with the ANC top six and raised his concerns but said he had not received feedback. 

"We want to know what is the way forward," he said on Saturday. 

Motau warned that the NEC "must not try and do something stupid" in relation to discussions on Magashule's fate. 

News24 reported that the ANC NEC heard fierce discussions on the " radical economic transformation" group linked to Magashule. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have condemned the group, led by Carl Niehaus, opening up a tense discussion around what has been dubbed the formation of "an organisation within an organisation". 

The NEC is said to also have heard tense discussions on the vote in favour of a fitness inquiry into embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 

Magashule has been under fire for saying publicly that "the ANC voted with the enemy" and that the top six instruction to support the parliamentary motion for the inquiry was incorrect. 

His fate is expected to be debated further when an integrity commission report is discussed in the virtual meeting. 

Magashule is accused of corruption, fraud and other charges. The party's integrity commission recommended that he should step aside but he has defied this.

