Retired journalist Jeremy Gordin killed in his home

Marvin Charles
Police outside Jeremy Gordin's home.
  • A manhunt is currently underway after retired journalist Jeremy Gorin was killed during a house robbery on Friday evening. 
  • Gordin was an editor at The Star and Sunday Independent and the author of Zuma: A Biography.
  • He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their two children, Jake and Nina.

Retired journalist Jeremy Gordin was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, saying no arrests have yet been made. 

News24 understands that Gordin's family were in Cape Town and grew concerned when Gordin was unresponsive to messages on Friday night.

A friend gained access to Gordin's home - which had been locked from the outside - and found it had been ransacked and his body had been covered.

His wife, Deborah, said on Saturday evening that she was flying home from Cape Town. She could not provide more details.

"As far as I understand, the only thing that was stolen was his car. I've had a brief conversation with the Colonel, and they were trying to get information about him, such as his ID," she said. 

Police spent most of the day on Saturday scrubbing the scene and scouring the area for clues. 

Gordin was an editor at The Star and Sunday Independent and the author of Zuma: A Biography. In recent years he was a regular columnist for Politicsweb.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their two children, Jake and Nina.


